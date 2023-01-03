Murder investigation launched after resident has head caved in at adult care facility in Plaistow

Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Officers were called at around 3.45sm on Tuesday, 3 January to an adult care facility on Glen Road, E13 to reports of a man injured.

Police and London Ambulance Service attended to discover a 34-year-old man with head injuries. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation has been launched by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command who are in the process of informing the man’s next of kin. A post-mortem examination is due to be held at East Ham Mortuary on Wednesday, 4 January.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the venue on suspicion of murder. He was taken into custody where he remains.

Both he and the deceased were residents at the facility.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD751/03Jan.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

