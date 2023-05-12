Murder Investigation Launched as Woman’s Body Found in Ash Residence

A murder investigation is underway following the discovery of a woman’s body at an address in Ash.

The incident occurred on the evening of May 11, prompting officers to respond to a call from the South East Coast Ambulance Service regarding concerns for safety at a property in Church View.

Upon arrival, authorities found the lifeless body of a woman in her 50s inside the residence. The Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team has taken charge of the investigation and is currently working to determine the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death. Ongoing inquiries are being conducted as part of the investigation.

Last night, a 61-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man were apprehended in connection with the case and are currently in police custody. Meanwhile, the family of the victim is receiving support from specially trained officers during this difficult time.

Inspector Blaine Rafferty, Guildford Borough Commander, assured the public that there is no perceived risk to the wider community. The investigation is still in its early stages, and a dedicated team of investigators is diligently working on the case. Forensic experts specializing in crime scene analysis are present at the location. Inspector Rafferty expressed gratitude to local residents for their cooperation and urged anyone with information, including dashcam footage, CCTV recordings, or doorbell footage, to come forward as soon as possible. Reports or evidence can be submitted via Messenger, quoting reference PR/45230051665.