Murder Investigation Launched Following Death of Woman in Bournemouth

Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman was tragically found dead at an address in Bournemouth. Dorset Police received a report from the ambulance service at 12:19pm on Friday, May 12, 2023, requesting assistance at a property on Rosemount Road.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered the lifeless body of a 34-year-old local woman. Her family has been notified of the devastating news. A 31-year-old man, who is known to the victim, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was subsequently taken to the hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries he had sustained.

Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins, from the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), expressed condolences to the woman’s family and friends during this challenging time. He assured the public that a comprehensive investigation has been launched, and a cordon has been put in place at the address while forensic experts examine the scene.

Authorities are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed or heard anything unusual in the Rosemount Road area at the relevant time to come forward and provide information. The police presence in the area will be heightened as the inquiry progresses, and officers encourage individuals with concerns or any relevant details to speak with them.

Those with information regarding the incident are urged to contact Dorset Police online at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting occurrence number 55230072614. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers through their website at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

Authorities are working diligently to gather evidence and bring those responsible for this tragic loss of life to justice. The community is urged to cooperate with the ongoing investigation, and any information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, could be crucial in helping the police establish the facts surrounding this incident.