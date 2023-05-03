Murder investigation launched Hornchurch

Wednesday, May 3, 2023
A 79-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in Elm Park.
At approximately 21:30hrs on Tuesday, 2 May the man attended an east London police station.
He told officers a woman was injured at a residential address in Cowdray Way, Elm Park.
Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and inside the house they found a 77-year-old woman with head injuries; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her family have been informed.
A post-mortem will take place in due course.
Both parties were known to each other.

A crime scene remains in place.
Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command investigate.
Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, said: “Although a person is in custody, this is still an active investigation and we are gathering as much information as possible. If you know anything that could assist detectives, please contact us at the incident room. We have a family desperately trying to understand what has happened – your information could give them the answers they need and deserve.”
Detective Superintendent Richard Vandenbergh of East Area Basic Command Unit, said: “I understand how upsetting this awful crime will be for the local community. We are working with our partners and community groups to provide as much information as we can. I also want to reassure everyone that we are supporting our colleagues in Specialist Crime, as they carry out a detailed and thorough investigation. Extra officers will also be patrolling and please do approach these officers and speak to them if you have any questions – they are there to listen to you and act on your concerns.”
Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call the incident room on 0208 345 3715 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote Operation Aimgrip.

