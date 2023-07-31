Murder Investigation Underway After 18-Year-Old Found Dead in Portsmouth City Centre

Weather where you are

by uknip247
A murder investigation has been launched by Hampshire Constabulary following the tragic discovery of an 18-year-old man’s lifeless body in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth. The incident occurred at approximately 11pm on Saturday, prompting a swift police response to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers were met with a distressing sight and immediately began their efforts to gather evidence and secure the area. Guildhall Square, typically a bustling city centre hub, was turned into a crime scene as investigators sought to unravel the circumstances surrounding the young man’s death.

Initially, the police arrested three teenage males aged 15, 16, and 17 years old on suspicion of murder. However, it has been reported that they have since been released with no further action taken against them. The investigation is ongoing as authorities diligently explore all possible leads and evidence to determine what transpired.

In their statement, Hampshire Constabulary urged anyone who might possess relevant information about the incident to come forward and cooperate with the investigation.

