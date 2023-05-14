Murder Investigation Underway as Woman’s Body Found in Ash Residence

Subheading: Police Appeal for Information to Aid Ongoing Enquiry

A murder investigation is currently underway following the discovery of a woman’s body at a property in Church View, Ash, on Thursday, 11 May. The South East Coast Ambulance Service alerted officers to the incident at approximately 5:50 p.m., citing concerns for safety. Tragically, upon arrival, a woman in her 50s was found deceased inside the residence. The investigation, led by the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, aims to uncover the circumstances surrounding her death.

In connection with the case, a 61-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody. However, a 64-year-old man who was also arrested as part of the ongoing inquiries has been released without charge, with no further action expected against him.

A post-mortem examination conducted on Saturday, 13 May, revealed that the cause of death was a head injury. The formal identification of the deceased is yet to be completed. The investigation remains active, and the authorities are collaborating closely with the coroner to determine the facts surrounding the incident.

Multiple police cordons remain in place as officers continue their meticulous examination of the area. A visible police presence will be maintained in the vicinity to offer reassurance to local residents. Uniformed officers are available to address any concerns individuals may have.

Police are appealing to the public for any information that could be relevant to the ongoing investigation. This includes potential dashcam footage, CCTV recordings, or doorbell camera footage that could provide valuable insights. Individuals who possess such information are urged to contact the police promptly via Messenger, quoting reference PR/45230051665.