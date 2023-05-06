Murder probe launched in Bath Three people have been arrested

Emergency services were called to the Southgate Street area of the city centre shortly before 3.30am following reports of a man having sustained serious injuries. Sadly, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. The man’s next of kin have been informed.

Formal identification and a post-mortem will be carried out in due course.

Officers have made three arrests in connection with our investigation.

Chief Inspector Ronnie Lungu said: “First and foremost our thoughts go out to the family of the man who has died at this difficult and incredibly upsetting time.

“A murder investigation is underway and we’d please ask for the benefit of our enquiries, but more importantly the welfare of the man’s family, that people avoid speculating on the possible circumstances while that is ongoing.

“Three people were arrested this morning on suspicion of murder and are in custody.”

Ch Insp Lungu added: “While such tragic incidents are rare in Bath, people can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days while investigative enquiries are carried out and officer patrols conducted. We would encourage anyone who does have concerns to speak with those officers who will be happy to assist.

“A scene remains in place at this time. We appreciate that will cause some disruption to the public and businesses today, but would please ask for understanding while officers carry out important work to establish what has happened.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, has footage of the surrounding area or has information that may assist our investigation is please asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223105088.”