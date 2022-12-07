Mustafa Nadeem, the schoolboy killed in a bus collision in Birmingham, has been named by his bereaved family

The 12-year-old is believed to have been riding an e-scooter when he collided with a bus yesterday morning in Bordesley Green. At the scene, he was pronounced dead.

Voi, an e-scooter rental company, confirmed earlier today that it is working with West Midlands Police in the aftermath of the boy’s death.

Police say Mustafa’s family is being supported and kept up to date as the investigation into what happened continues.

After a boy was killed in a bus crash, an e-scooter company is ‘liaising with police.’

Serious Collision Investigation Unit Detective Sergeant Dean Caswell stated: “Our thoughts are with Mustafa’s family, who are being supported by our specialist officers during this difficult time.

“We are continuing to speak with witnesses as part of our ongoing investigations, and we would like to hear from anyone who was on the bus, witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage.”

According to a Voi spokesman: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with the deceased’s family and friends. The news of this tragic accident has deeply shocked us.”

The company also stated: “We’re working with West Midlands Police to provide them with all the information they need, and we’ll be fully supportive of their ongoing investigation.

“According to the notification we received from the police, the deceased was involved in an accident on Tuesday, December 6th.

“At this time, we will not make any further comment on the incident’s specifics.”

A spokesperson for Birmingham City Council stated: “During this difficult time, our thoughts are with the boy’s family and friends. We are unable to comment further while police are investigating the circumstances of the collision and have appealed for witnesses.