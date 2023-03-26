My Wokingham, which is set to launch in May of this year, brings a new perspective to the industry with its positive editorial ethos that focuses on the Wokingham Borough

Sunday, March 26, 2023
by uknip247
My Wokingham began as a successful online news and events platform that was only 12 months old. The platform’s founder, Wokingham borough resident Nick Marr, describes the platform’s approach as “picture heavy,” with a focus on celebrating the Wokingham community. Marr has worked as a Chief Marketing Officer for companies in the UK, Europe, and the United States, and he was named an FT Tech Entrepreneur for his work in the property sector.
The 32-page tabloid newspaper will be distributed for free to residents of the borough. It will also be available at major supermarkets as well as a network of community and commercial distribution points. With a print and digital combined marketing model, My Wokingham hopes to appeal to small businesses.
Nick Marr discovered that at events, the public consistently requested to see their photos in print, demonstrating the special place print media still holds in the hearts of readers. The new paper is led by Jacqueline Hayler, a former deputy editor at both the Bracknell News and the Henley Standard, as well as head photographer Paul King, who began his career at the Windsor Express, Radio Berkshire presenter Phil Gee, and Andrew Batt, a popular Berkshire sports photographer. All members of the team live in Wokingham, ensuring that they are truly integrated into the community.
My Wokingham began as a blog that assisted charities in spreading the word about their causes. The platform’s positive vibe and the way it covered events through short videos drew in a local audience. The first sample print edition of the newspaper was released in March, with the official launch set for May of this year, with a souvenir Coronation edition.
My Wokingham appears to be a newspaper that is uniquely positioned to celebrate and inform the community of Wokingham, utilising a team of professionals who live and work in the area. Following the success of their online platform, the print version’s release is highly anticipated, and it’s clear that My Wokingham intends to make an impact in the local news market.

