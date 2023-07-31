Mysterious Object Washed Up on Australian Beach Identified as Debris from Indian Rocket

Weather where you are

by uknip247
A peculiar object that washed up on an Australian beach has been identified as debris from an Indian rocket, according to the Australian Space Agency. The barnacle-encrusted device, approximately the size of a small car, was discovered in mid-July at Green Head, a town located about 250 kilometres (155 miles) north of Perth, the capital of Western Australia.

The enigmatic find instantly drew the attention of curious locals, who gathered to take photographs before the authorities intervened and cordoned off the area. The object, standing at about 2 meters (6.6 feet) high and adorned with dangling cables from the top, has been secured and is currently being kept in storage.

Following a thorough investigation, the Australian Space Agency concluded that the object is “most likely debris from an expended third stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).” This medium-lift launch vehicle is operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which prompted both countries to cooperate in the investigation process.

Officials from Australia and India are working together to provide further confirmation and determine the next steps, including assessing obligations under the United Nations space treaties.

