Mr Sunak, in the role of Brutus, retweeted an image of the PM as Julius Caesar about to be stabbed in the back by Mr Sunak.

Greg Hands called it “dangerous,” while Robert Buckland called it “not just incendiary – it’s wrong.”

Ms Dorries’ ally described it as “obviously a satirical image.”

Ms Dorries wrote shortly before sharing the picture from another Twitter account that Mr Sunak had “stabbed Boris Johnson in the back.”

Mr Hands stated that he was confident Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is supported by Ms Dorries, would “disown this kind of behaviour.”

“It’s not even a year since Sir David Amess was stabbed at his Southend constituency surgery,” said the business minister, who supports Mr Sunak. It’s in very bad taste, even dangerous. ” I find it repugnant, especially since it happened less than a year ago.”

In October of last year, fellow Conservative MP Sir David was stabbed to death in Essex by Islamic State fanatic Ali Harbi Ali. Ali has since been sentenced to life in prison for the murder.

Former Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, who also supports Ms Truss, stated that it is “certainly not the kind of thing I would tweet.”

He went on to say that it was “not a comment from Liz’s team, her campaign, or Liz herself,” and that “Nadine speaks for herself.” Liz would never take that position.”

Julius Caesar’s death, the iconic general whose assassination by fellow politicians paved the way for the establishment of the Roman Empire nearly 2,000 years ago, is sometimes used as a metaphor for political or other betrayal.

Another supporter of Mr Sunak, Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland, slammed Ms Dorries’ actions, telling BBC Radio Wales that “that sort of imagery and narrative is not just incendiary, it’s wrong.”

Personal attacks, he added, “should wind their neck in and let people talk about the issues rather than the personality.”

Senior Conservative MP Simon Hoare also condemned her actions as “divisive, disingenuous, and disturbing,” calling them “harmful to the party.”

“With respect, we remember our fallen colleagues David Amess and [murdered Labour MP] Jo Cox.” Stephen Timms was hurt. “I’ll just leave it at that,” he said on Twitter.

An ally of Ms Dorries responded to the criticisms, saying, “It’s quite obviously a satirical image of Brutus and Caesar that has been clearly photoshopped to provide political commentary.”

Similar cartoons featuring [Michael] Gove appeared in 2016. Of course, some people will want to be deliberately offended…”

The image was shared at a time when Ms Dorries, a consistent and vocal supporter of Boris Johnson, has increased her harsh criticism of Mr Sunak in recent weeks.

She accused the former chancellor of “planning a coup” that was “Tudoresque in its degree of brutality” in an article published in the Mail on Sunday.

Following the controversy over the government’s response to allegations that former Tory MP Chris Pincher groped two men, which led to Mr Johnson’s resignation, Mr Sunak was one of the first and most senior members of the cabinet to resign.

Ms Dorries also defended an earlier tweet in which she criticised Mr Sunak’s “£450 Prada shoes” and compared them to Ms Truss’s “£4.50 earrings” from Claire’s Accessories.

She denied making “anti-aspirational” remarks, saying her intention was to “warn Tory members not to be misled by appearances.”

“The assassin’s gleaming smile, gentle voice, and even his diminutive stature had many of us well and truly fooled,” Ms Dorries wrote.

She claimed she was criticising his “lack of self-awareness for wearing such expensive clothes” during a visit to Teeside, one of the “most socially deprived towns in the North of England,” last week.