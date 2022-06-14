The family of Nathan Rowland, 31, of Swaffham, has paid tribute to the motorcyclist who died in a road traffic collision on the B1108 in Little Cressingham on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Tribute to Family:

“Nathan (nicknamed FatRat by many) was a hardworking, outgoing, caring man who loved life.” He would go out of his way for his family and friends and never failed to make us laugh.

He was a wonderful father who adored his two lovely daughters. We are left with a tragic void that can never be filled.

Many people will miss him.”