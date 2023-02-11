West Midlands Ambulance Service is celebrating over 2,400 apprentices past and present, who have been employed by the Trust this National Apprenticeship Week

National Apprenticeship Week is marked across the 6-12th February and aims to display the amazing work being done by employers and apprentices across the country.

West Midlands Ambulance Service is one of the first Ambulance Trusts approved as an Apprenticeship Main Training Provider with the Education and Skills Funding Agency for Higher Level Apprenticeships. It remains the most productive organisation in the West Midlands region, and within the ambulance sector, for developing our staff through the delivery of the apprenticeship standards with the largest provision of student paramedic registered apprentices.

The Trust first introduced apprenticeship programmes in 2010, when it brought in the very first apprenticeship, the Motor Vehicle Apprenticeship, which still runs at the Trust today. To date, the Trust currently has several apprenticeships to offer, ranging from level 2 to level 7.

In October 2012, the Trust introduced its Non-Emergency Patient Transport Scheme and 289 apprentices have been recruited onto the scheme over those ten years. 15 are currently on programme while many others have progressed to permanent positions with the Trust. 24 of are now Paramedics with us, 20 are technicians, seven are progressing within the Student Paramedic pathway, four are involved in the training of our staff and 40 are employed within our Patient Transport Scheme and other departments.

People Director, Carla Beechey said: “Apprenticeships are central to assisting the Trust to build our future workforce. I would like to thank everyone involved in supporting our apprenticeship schemes and assisting with the development of our staff.”

The Trust will be celebrating National Apprenticeship Week on @OfficialWMAS social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by sharing the stories of some past and present apprentices and celebrating their hard work and progression with the Trust.

If you’d like to find out more about roles available at the Trust, you can do so by visiting https://wmas.nhs.uk/careers-staff-room/job-opportunities-2/.