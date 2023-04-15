National Guard airman charged over leaked Pentagon documents

On Friday, Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old national guardsman, was charged with organising the most devastating leak of US classified documents in a decade.

Teixeira’s activities have sparked concerns about how such a junior official gained access to such sensitive information, as well as the ramifications of his conduct for national security.

The stolen documents highlighted the United States’ anxiety about Ukraine’s ability to repel a Russian invasion, as well as the fact that Washington had spied on allies Israel and South Korea.



Teixeira appeared in court wearing a beige jumpsuit and appeared depressed as he faced charges of “unauthorised retention and transmission of national defence information” and “unauthorised removal and retention of classified documents or material,” both of which carry potential prison sentences of ten years and five years.

Teixeira’s father exclaimed in court, “We love you Jack,” to which the defendant replied, “Love you too Dad.” Teixeira did not enter a plea and was held in custody until a detention hearing on the following Wednesday.



Teixeira’s motivation for his acts has yet to be revealed by investigators. He was a US Air Force National Guard IT and communications expert who rose to the level of airman first class, the third-lowest rank for enlisted air force personnel. Teixeira has had a top-secret security clearance since 2021, but his motivation for disclosing critical material is unknown.



According to the Washington Post, Teixeira comes from a military family with decades of service, and his father served in the same military unit as his son for 34 years. Teixeira’s mother worked for non-profits that assist veterans. Teixeira’s friends characterised him to the press as a devoted Catholic and libertarian who enjoys firearms.



Teixeira is suspected of posting the documents to a private Discord chat group under the username “OG” in a group called Thug Shaker Central.

According to the FBI affidavit, he initially typed down the contents of secret documents to share with the group, but then began taking photos and told other members not to disclose them.

The materials ultimately made their way onto other networks like Twitter, 4Chan, and Telegram.



The leak is the largest since Edward Snowden’s classified information leak in 2013, prompting US Attorney General Merrick Garland to say Teixeira was arrested “in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorised removal, retention, and transmission of classified national defence information.”