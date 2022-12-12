National Highways declare major incident on the M25 near Hertfordshire as thousand remain trapped since 8pm on Sunday evening

Highways Bosses from National Highways have declared a major incident as thousands remain trapped and have done since 8pm on Sunday evening. Police are unable to access the effect parts of the carriageway to help free gritters after selfish HGV drivers have blocked all four lanes of the smart motorway that has no hard shoulder. Many of these HGV have now jacked or have become stuck due to the snow turning to ice. The affected carriage has been treated for a number of hours due to the traffic-stopping gritting operations taking place
In a statement, National highway said: There are severe wintery conditions in the East and South East regions of the country this evening due to heavy snowfall causing multiple incidents. The following locations in particular are currently experiencing long delays in the area.
- M2 in Kent between J1 and J3 in both Directions
- M20 in Kent between J5 and J9 in both directions (Traffic is running in all lanes but difficult driving conditions remain)
- M25 in Essex between J26 and J28 in both directions
- M11 in Essex between J4 and J7A northbound
- Roads also affected in the area are the A21, A27 and A249.
The hazardous weather is expected to remain until Monday morning 12th December.