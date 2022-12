National Highways declare major incident on the M25 near Hertfordshire as thousand remain trapped since 8pm on Sunday evening

Highways Bosses from National Highways have declared a major incident as thousands remain trapped and have done since 8pm on Sunday evening. Police are unable to access the effect parts of the carriageway to help free gritters after selfish HGV drivers have blocked all four lanes of the smart motorway that has no hard shoulder. Many of these HGV have now jacked or have become stuck due to the snow turning to ice. The affected carriage has been treated for a number of hours due to the traffic-stopping gritting operations taking place