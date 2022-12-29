Home BREAKING Navdeep, 16 is #missing from #Uxbridge Navdeep, 16 is #missing from #Uxbridge by @uknip247 December 29, 2022 December 29, 2022 Navdeep was last seen on 2nd December 2012. He is 5’09 tall and last seen wearing light-coloured clothes and a black coat. If you have seen Navdeep please call 101 quoting 22MIS042847 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail RELATED ARTICLES Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a shooting in Southwark Officers have issued images of a woman they would like to trace... Police managed to break up a large cannabis farm while carrying out... When a Christmas message back fires: Patients at a GP surgery near... A man who crossed the road after spotting a police dog was... Emergency services are in attendance after a collision involving a bus and... A man has died and a woman has been taken to hospital... Wet and windy weather will continue for most over the New Year... Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of committing a robbery in... Ahead of New Year’s Eve parties, police are reiterating advice on what... Man fighting for his life after being found with serious head and... Officers are appealing for information to help find a missing man from...