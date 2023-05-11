Thursday, May 11, 2023
Thursday, May 11, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING NDA staff get the royal treatment at Buckingham Palace Garden Party

NDA staff get the royal treatment at Buckingham Palace Garden Party

by uknip247

On Tuesday 9 May, members of staff from the NDA attended a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, the first since the King’s coronation.

Arun Khuttan, Sustainability Manager, Tim Cook, Major Projects and Programmes Manager, Lucy Austin, Government Relations Manager and Michael Calloway, Head of Programme Nuclear Liabilities Assurance, were among 8,000 guests invited to spend the afternoon in the beautiful gardens of Buckingham Palace.

They were hosted by the Prince and Princess of Wales alongside the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal.

Garden Parties were established to allow the Royal Family to meet a broad range of people from all walks of life, who have made a positive impact in their community and celebrating their achievements.

The NDA group nominates individuals via the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, as a way of recognising and rewarding public service. The four NDA representatives were nominated for their contribution to the NDA’s mission to decommission the UK’s earliest nuclear sites safely and securely – one of the most important environmental programmes in the world.

Michael Calloway, Head of Programme Nuclear Liabilities Assurance, said:

It was a genuine honour to be invited to attend the Royal Garden Party.

Being an attendee this year was truly a once in a lifetime experience. I felt really proud to be nominated for this opportunity and to be one of the chosen people to attend the Royal Garden Party. It was also fantastic attending with colleagues of mine, representing the NDA.

When I began working for the NDA, I never would have imagined spending an afternoon at such an event in the company of the Prince and Princess of Wales. It is certainly a professional experience that I will not forget.

On the day of the Garden Party, the Palace gates are open from around 3pm. The Party officially begins when Members of the Royal Family enter the garden at 4pm, when the National Anthem is played by one of the two military bands present. While the bands continue to play a selection of music, Members of the Royal Family circulate among the guests.

Members of the Royal family then arrive at the Royal Tea Tent, where they meet further guests. Guests are free to eat, drink and stroll around the Palace gardens.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man who attacked a schoolgirl as she walked through a Margate park has been jailed

A man from Dartford has been charged in connection with the possession of a firearm that has links to the Murder of Hayley Burke

Kent Police Dog Clay sniffed out thousands of pounds of suspected drug money when officers searched a car in Gravesend

Chalk stream restoration project brings biodiversity and water quality improvements

A man who killed two passengers after driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol has been ordered to serve an extended sentence

Officers are seeking information after a man exposed himself in Gillingham

Three people have died following a road traffic collision last night

British High Commission celebrates the Coronation in New Delhi

A Twitter user who encouraged others to commit terrorism has been locked up

Benefit fraud and error falling after Government crackdown

UK Trade Envoy returns to the Philippines to deepen trade relationship

A man who attacked a schoolgirl as she walked through a Margate park has been jailed

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.