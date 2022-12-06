Nearly 40 sick dogs soaked in urine and faeces were rescued from a filthy kennel in Essex, with several of the poor animals suffering from a deadly parvovirus outbreak

The shocking discovery was made inside buildings in Great Dunmow by Essex Police and the RSPCA after it was suspected that stolen dogs were present.

Officers discovered up to 40 dogs and puppies matted in faeces, with no food or water and insufficient bedding. Several of them were infected with mites and worms, were underweight, and had overgrown nails, according to Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.

Six of the puppies were treated for parvovirus in intensive care, but three died, and others were found with ear infections and injuries consistent with illegal dog fighting. On April 1, 2021, police arrived at the site, which included a static caravan, stables, and outbuildings, and made the gruesome discovery.

According to Prosecutor Terrence Newman, while none of the dogs were found to be stolen, many were registered under fictitious names or to people who claimed to know about them when approached. Police discovered a tethered Rottweiler and a female Jack Russell terrier roaming around with eight puppies. There were another 18 dogs, mostly terriers, spaniels, and lurchers, and ten puppies in the outbuildings.

“None of the dogs had adequate food or water,” Mr Newman said. They were in filthy, dark conditions.” He claimed that a male at the scene, who told police that all of the animals were fine, later left a voice message saying, “the yard has been raided, it’s over.”

Mary Connors, 55, of Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire, and two men from West London who worked at the kennels but cannot be identified for legal reasons were arrested. “There was a black-and-white female terrier cross with lots of scarring on the face that looked like a bait dog,” Mr Newman said.

“A vet who did the inspection said the scarring on her head and neck indicated she had been in fights.” Connors told officers on body-camera footage played in court that she was doing everything correctly and was looking to get licenced.

Connors and the two males each denied animal welfare violations by failing to provide water, food, adequate bedding, an appropriate environment, and treatment. They failed to appear in court for their trial last month. Connors and one of the males were found guilty and bench warrants were issued for their arrests, while the other was found not guilty.