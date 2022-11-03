Neighbourhood Police Officers in Fleetwood are on the hunt for Community Champions

The initiative, developed by PC Yasmin Ocampo from Fleetwood Police, has

been running since September 2021 in partnership with Fleetwood Town

Football Club and Fleetwood Town Community Trust. It aims to recognise

people in the local area who go above and beyond for others in their

community.

Nominations are requested via social media, and the winner is then chosen

by PC Ocampo who presents the winner with football tickets for the next

Fleetwood home game. The tickets are donated by Fleetwood FC in conjunction

with Fleetwood Community Trust.

John Hartley, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Fleetwood Town Community

Trust said: “It has been great for Fleetwood Town Community Trust to team

up with Fleetwood Police to recognise and reward positive influences within

our community – highlighting the outstanding achievements of individuals or

groups across the town.

“Providing Fleetwood Town FC match tickets brings people together, joining

the football club family and spreads a constant message of positivity.”

Our newest Community Champion is Lynn, who is one of Fleetwood’s finest

Lollipop Ladies. Lynn was recognised for going above and beyond her duties

and taking immense pride in her role, whilst keeping children safe when

travelling to and from school.

Other Community Champions have included;

– Kymi, a local hairdresser, who goes the extra mile caring for the elderly

community.

– Hasan and Musa, the owners of Chatties Chip Shop, cooked and delivered

free meals for the local emergency services, GP surgeries and nursing homes

and even raised money to help pay for a school memorial.

– Jon, who was recognised for delivering food parcels to struggling

families throughout the summer along with donating school uniform items.

– Adam, who has raised thousands of pounds for various charities and has

set up a fitness club which is completely free and open to the whole

community.

Do you know someone who should be crowned our next ‘Community Champion’?

Email Fleetwood Neighbourhood Policing Team at

Fleetwood.npt@lancashire.police.uk with their name and the reason for the

nomination.