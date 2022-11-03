Neighbourhood Police Officers in Fleetwood are on the hunt for Community Champions

The initiative, developed by PC Yasmin Ocampo from Fleetwood Police, has
been running since September 2021 in partnership with Fleetwood Town
Football Club and Fleetwood Town Community Trust. It aims to recognise
people in the local area who go above and beyond for others in their
community.
Nominations are requested via social media, and the winner is then chosen
by PC Ocampo who presents the winner with football tickets for the next
Fleetwood home game. The tickets are donated by Fleetwood FC in conjunction
with Fleetwood Community Trust.
John Hartley, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Fleetwood Town Community
Trust said: “It has been great for Fleetwood Town Community Trust to team
up with Fleetwood Police to recognise and reward positive influences within
our community – highlighting the outstanding achievements of individuals or
groups across the town.
“Providing Fleetwood Town FC match tickets brings people together, joining
the football club family and spreads a constant message of positivity.”
Our newest Community Champion is Lynn, who is one of Fleetwood’s finest
Lollipop Ladies. Lynn was recognised for going above and beyond her duties
and taking immense pride in her role, whilst keeping children safe when
travelling to and from school.
Other Community Champions have included;
– Kymi, a local hairdresser, who goes the extra mile caring for the elderly
community.
– Hasan and Musa, the owners of Chatties Chip Shop, cooked and delivered
free meals for the local emergency services, GP surgeries and nursing homes
and even raised money to help pay for a school memorial.
– Jon, who was recognised for delivering food parcels to struggling
families throughout the summer along with donating school uniform items.
– Adam, who has raised thousands of pounds for various charities and has
set up a fitness club which is completely free and open to the whole
community.
Do you know someone who should be crowned our next ‘Community Champion’?
Email Fleetwood Neighbourhood Policing Team at
Fleetwood.npt@lancashire.police.uk with their name and the reason for the
nomination.