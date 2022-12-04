Nestlé Uk Is Taking A Precautionary Step Of Recalling Aero Hot Chocolate Products

The reason for the recall is that a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat.

Product details

AERO Hot Choc jars

Pack size

288g

Batch code

All batch codes

Best before

All date codes

AERO ‘Hot Choc’ sachets

Pack size

24g

Batch code

All batch codes

Best before

All date codes

AERO GO Instant ‘Hot Choc’

Pack size

28g

Batch code

All batch codes

Best before

All date codes

Nestlé UK is recalling the above products from customers.

In a statement Nestle said:

“Nestle sets very high standards for the quality of its products and any packs affected by this issue clearly fall short of those standards. This relates only to AERO Hot Chocolate and does not affect any other AERO products.

“Any consumers who have purchased any of the three products listed above are advised not to consume them, to dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups (cardboard of plastic &-sleeve) with your name and address for a full refund to:

AERO HOT CHOCOLATE RECALL

PO BOX 205

FREEPOST 1374

YORK

Y091 1XB

“Consumers with any concerns can call us free on 0800 63785385 (9am – 5pm Monday – Friday)”