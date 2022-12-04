Nestlé Uk Is Taking A Precautionary Step Of Recalling Aero Hot Chocolate Products

The reason for the recall is that a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat.
Product details
AERO Hot Choc jars
Pack size
288g
Batch code
All batch codes
Best before
All date codes
AERO ‘Hot Choc’ sachets
Pack size
24g
Batch code
All batch codes
Best before
All date codes
AERO GO Instant ‘Hot Choc’
Pack size
28g
Batch code
All batch codes
Best before
All date codes
In a statement Nestle said:
“Nestle sets very high standards for the quality of its products and any packs affected by this issue clearly fall short of those standards. This relates only to AERO Hot Chocolate and does not affect any other AERO products.
“Any consumers who have purchased any of the three products listed above are advised not to consume them, to dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups (cardboard of plastic &-sleeve) with your name and address for a full refund to:
AERO HOT CHOCOLATE RECALL
PO BOX 205
FREEPOST 1374
YORK
Y091 1XB
“Consumers with any concerns can call us free on 0800 63785385 (9am – 5pm Monday – Friday)”
