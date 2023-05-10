Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Netflix has announced that its new Bird Box spin-off movie, Bird Box Barcelona, will be released on July 14

by uknip247

The Spanish movie is set in the same universe as the original post-apocalyptic horror film and follows the story of a father-daughter duo named Sebastian and Anna as they join a group of survivors in search of safety.

Directed by Àlex and David Pastor, the film stars The Paramedic actor Mario Casas as Sebastian and Barbarian star Georgina Campbell as Anna. They are joined by an impressive ensemble cast including Diego Calva, Alejandra Howard, Gonzalo de Castro, Michelle Jenner, Patrick Criado, Naila Schuberth, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Lola Dueñas, and Celia Freijeiro.

In Bird Box Barcelona, the group of survivors not only face the deadly monsters from the original film but also a sinister new threat. The movie is based on the book of the same name by author Josh Malerman, who also wrote the original Bird Box novel.

While fans have been eagerly anticipating a follow-up to the 2018 hit, a direct sequel has not been confirmed. However, Malerman is working on a sequel to the book titled Malorie, which explores the world of Malorie, the protagonist played by Sandra Bullock in the first film.

“The Bird Box world is Malorie’s story, and I wanted to know more about her. I wanted to get to know her even better. At the end of the movie, I turned to my girl Allison and said: ‘I want to know what happens next!’ And she’s like: ‘Well, you know, you could make that happen’, so it really was this warm feeling,” Malerman said.

With Bird Box Barcelona set to expand on the original film’s universe, fans of the franchise have a lot to look forward to when it premieres on Netflix next month.

