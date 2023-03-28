Netflix users have discovered a’secret menu’ with hundreds of hidden movies and shows – here’s how to access them right now

The streaming behemoth has a secret menu with hundreds of hidden titles not available on the main platform.
Codes associated with a specific genre, such as High Brow Horror, Irreverent TV Comedies, and 90-minute movies, can be used to access the alternative catalogue.
There are two methods for gaining access to secret collections. You can do it from any desktop by entering the URL ‘netflix.com/browse/genre/’ and adding a unique ID code.
If you use Netflix on a TV, you can simply enter the code into the’search’ bar. It does not work on smartphones or tablets.
At the bottom of this article, we’ve compiled a list of all the codes:
The codes are numbers that represent categories tucked away in the Netflix library and link to content that was available when the company first launched.
Netflix uses an algorithm on the main site or app to personalise each subscriber’s homepage experience by collecting user interests and viewing history data.
It comes as Netflix is making headlines around the world for all the wrong reasons.
Despite using the feature as a promotional tool for years, the struggling site announced this year that it was cracking down on password sharing. In the United States, a complete ban is expected this month.
In a letter to shareholders, the company announced the news, noting that ‘widespread account sharing’ has reached over 100 million viewers.
These people, on the other hand, will be able to transfer their profiles to a new paid account, allowing them to keep their preferences.
The sharing ban is in response to the company’s first subscriber loss in more than a decade – 200,000 subscribers were lost in the first quarter of 2023.
The list is accessed by entering codes associated with a particular genre, such as 90-minute movies, High Brow Horror, and Irreverent TV Comedies.
In the run-up to the recent password-sharing ban, the streaming service hinted at a paid sharing option.
This will be applicable to multiple users on the same account.
People who watch Netflix using someone else’s account must now create their own logins and pay for their own access under the new rules.
To allow people to share an account, ‘paid sharing’ will be added, which will allow multiple users while costing less than a full subscription.
Accounts already include five ‘profiles,’ but these can only be used by members of the same household.
‘Every account comes with five profiles that can be used by any member of the household,’ according to a Netflix representative.
The new option is available for people who want to share their Netflix account with friends and family who live elsewhere.
What are the Netflix genre codes?
There are secret codes that can unlock dozens of hidden Netflix shows.
Put the code at the end of www.netflix.com/browse/genre or enter it into the streaming service’s search bar to access the secret codes.
A
43040 Action Comedy
1568 Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy
43048 Action Thrillers
43048 Action Thrillers
11881 Adult Animation
7442 Adventures
3761 African Films
Sci-Fi Alien 3327
5507 Animal Tales
2653 Anime Action
9302 Anime Comedies
452 Anime Dramas
11146 Anime Fantasy
3063 Anime Features
10695 Anime Horror
Sci-Fi Anime 2729
6721 Anime Series
107456 Arabic Movies
Argentine Films 100310
29764 Art House Films
77232 Asian Action Films
5230 Australian Movies
B
8195 B-Horror Films
8195 B-Horror Films
Baseball Films 12339
Basketball Films 12762
Belgian Films 262
3652 Biographical Documentaries
3179 Biographical Dramas
4582 BMX & Extreme Riding
5480 Bollywood Movies
Boxing Films 12443
Brazilian Films 100373
British Films 10757
52117 British TV Shows
C
1252 Campy Movies
107519 Canadian Movies
49944 Car & Motorsport Movies
3960 Chinese Films
Classic Adventure & Action 46576
31694 Classic Comedies
29809 Classic Dramas
29809 Classic Dramas
32473 Classic Foreign Films
32473 Classic Foreign Films
32392 Classic Musicals
31273 Classic Romantic Films
47147 Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy
47147 Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy
46588 Classic Thrillers
46588 Classic Thrillers
46553 Classic TV Shows
48744 Classic War Films
47465 Classic Westerns
Movies Based on Comic Books and Superheroes 10118
1105 Country & Western/Folk
528582748 Courtroom Dramas
6895 Creature Characteristics
9584 Crime, Action, and Adventure
Documentaries about crime 9875
6889 Crime Dramas
10499 Crime Thrillers
26146 Crime TV Shows
9434 Cult Comedies
10944 Cult Horror Films
10944 Cult Horror Films
4734 Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy
4734 Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy
74652 Cult TV Shows
D
869 Dark Comedies
45028 Deep Sea Horror Films
Disneyland 67673
59433 Disney Musicals
Book-Based Dramas 4961
Dramas Based on Actual Events 3653
10606 Dutch Movies
E
5254 Eastern European Films
10659 Education for Children
Epics 52858
11079 Experimental Films
F
Faith & Spirituality Movies 52804
51056 Family Features
9744 Fantasy Films
Film Noir 7687
72436 Food & Travel TV
12803 Football Movies
11828 Foreign Action & Adventure
11828 Foreign Action & Adventure
4426 Foreign Comedies
4426 Foreign Comedies
5161 Foreign Documentaries
5161 Foreign Documentaries
2150 Foreign Dramas
2150 Foreign Dramas
Foreign Gay and Lesbian Films 8243
Foreign Gay and Lesbian Films 8243
8654 Foreign Horror Films
8654 Foreign Horror Films
Foreign Science Fiction and Fantasy 6485
Foreign Science Fiction and Fantasy 6485
10306 Foreign Thrillers
10306 Foreign Thrillers
French Films 58807
G
31851 Gangster Movies
7120 Gay & Lesbian Comedies
Documentaries about gay and lesbian people 4720
500 Gay and Lesbian Dramas
500 Gay and Lesbian Dramas
65263 Gay & Lesbian TV Shows
58886 German Movies
Goofy Horror Films 4021
Greek Films 61115
H
5349 Historical Documentaries
89585 Horror Comedy
I
11804 Independent Action & Adventure
4195 Independent Comedies
384 Independent Dramas
384 Independent Dramas
3269 Independent Thrillers
3269 Independent Thrillers
10463 Indian Movies
58750 Irish Movies
Movies in Italian 8221
J
10398 Japanese Films
10271 Jazz & Easy Listening