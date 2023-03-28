Netflix users have discovered a’secret menu’ with hundreds of hidden movies and shows – here’s how to access them right now

The streaming behemoth has a secret menu with hundreds of hidden titles not available on the main platform.

Codes associated with a specific genre, such as High Brow Horror, Irreverent TV Comedies, and 90-minute movies, can be used to access the alternative catalogue.

There are two methods for gaining access to secret collections. You can do it from any desktop by entering the URL ‘netflix.com/browse/genre/’ and adding a unique ID code.

If you use Netflix on a TV, you can simply enter the code into the’search’ bar. It does not work on smartphones or tablets.

At the bottom of this article, we’ve compiled a list of all the codes:

The codes are numbers that represent categories tucked away in the Netflix library and link to content that was available when the company first launched.

Netflix uses an algorithm on the main site or app to personalise each subscriber’s homepage experience by collecting user interests and viewing history data.

It comes as Netflix is making headlines around the world for all the wrong reasons.

Despite using the feature as a promotional tool for years, the struggling site announced this year that it was cracking down on password sharing. In the United States, a complete ban is expected this month.

In a letter to shareholders, the company announced the news, noting that ‘widespread account sharing’ has reached over 100 million viewers.

These people, on the other hand, will be able to transfer their profiles to a new paid account, allowing them to keep their preferences.

The sharing ban is in response to the company’s first subscriber loss in more than a decade – 200,000 subscribers were lost in the first quarter of 2023.

The list is accessed by entering codes associated with a particular genre, such as 90-minute movies, High Brow Horror, and Irreverent TV Comedies.

In the run-up to the recent password-sharing ban, the streaming service hinted at a paid sharing option.

This will be applicable to multiple users on the same account.

People who watch Netflix using someone else’s account must now create their own logins and pay for their own access under the new rules.

To allow people to share an account, ‘paid sharing’ will be added, which will allow multiple users while costing less than a full subscription.

Accounts already include five ‘profiles,’ but these can only be used by members of the same household.

‘Every account comes with five profiles that can be used by any member of the household,’ according to a Netflix representative.

The new option is available for people who want to share their Netflix account with friends and family who live elsewhere.

What are the Netflix genre codes?

There are secret codes that can unlock dozens of hidden Netflix shows.

Put the code at the end of www.netflix.com/browse/genre or enter it into the streaming service’s search bar to access the secret codes.

A

43040 Action Comedy

1568 Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy

43048 Action Thrillers

11881 Adult Animation

7442 Adventures

3761 African Films

Sci-Fi Alien 3327

5507 Animal Tales

2653 Anime Action

9302 Anime Comedies

452 Anime Dramas

11146 Anime Fantasy

3063 Anime Features

10695 Anime Horror

Sci-Fi Anime 2729

6721 Anime Series

107456 Arabic Movies

Argentine Films 100310

29764 Art House Films

77232 Asian Action Films

5230 Australian Movies

B

8195 B-Horror Films

Baseball Films 12339

Basketball Films 12762

Belgian Films 262

3652 Biographical Documentaries

3179 Biographical Dramas

4582 BMX & Extreme Riding

5480 Bollywood Movies

Boxing Films 12443

Brazilian Films 100373

British Films 10757

52117 British TV Shows

C

1252 Campy Movies

107519 Canadian Movies

49944 Car & Motorsport Movies

3960 Chinese Films

Classic Adventure & Action 46576

31694 Classic Comedies

29809 Classic Dramas

32473 Classic Foreign Films

32392 Classic Musicals

31273 Classic Romantic Films

47147 Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy

46588 Classic Thrillers

46553 Classic TV Shows

48744 Classic War Films

47465 Classic Westerns

Movies Based on Comic Books and Superheroes 10118

1105 Country & Western/Folk

528582748 Courtroom Dramas

6895 Creature Characteristics

9584 Crime, Action, and Adventure

Documentaries about crime 9875

6889 Crime Dramas

10499 Crime Thrillers

26146 Crime TV Shows

9434 Cult Comedies

10944 Cult Horror Films

4734 Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy

74652 Cult TV Shows

D

869 Dark Comedies

45028 Deep Sea Horror Films

Disneyland 67673

59433 Disney Musicals

Book-Based Dramas 4961

Dramas Based on Actual Events 3653

10606 Dutch Movies

E

5254 Eastern European Films

10659 Education for Children

Epics 52858

11079 Experimental Films

F

Faith & Spirituality Movies 52804

51056 Family Features

9744 Fantasy Films

Film Noir 7687

72436 Food & Travel TV

12803 Football Movies

11828 Foreign Action & Adventure

4426 Foreign Comedies

5161 Foreign Documentaries

2150 Foreign Dramas

Foreign Gay and Lesbian Films 8243

8654 Foreign Horror Films

Foreign Science Fiction and Fantasy 6485

10306 Foreign Thrillers

French Films 58807

G

31851 Gangster Movies

7120 Gay & Lesbian Comedies

Documentaries about gay and lesbian people 4720

500 Gay and Lesbian Dramas

65263 Gay & Lesbian TV Shows

58886 German Movies

Goofy Horror Films 4021

Greek Films 61115

H

5349 Historical Documentaries

89585 Horror Comedy

I

11804 Independent Action & Adventure

4195 Independent Comedies

384 Independent Dramas

3269 Independent Thrillers

10463 Indian Movies

58750 Irish Movies

Movies in Italian 8221

J

10398 Japanese Films

10271 Jazz & Easy Listening