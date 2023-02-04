

On February 4, 1996, at 12:46 p.m., Avon Fire Brigade (now Avon Fire and Rescue Service) received a 999 call reporting a fire at Leo’s Supermarket in Staple Hill, Bristol.

Two fire appliances were mobilised to the incident, on arrival smoke was issuing from the supermarket, the officer in charge immediately sent an assistance message to fire control requesting a further two fire appliances, “Make Pumps 4”.

Due to reports of people being trapped inside the building, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were dispatched to conduct a search.

Fleur and her breathing apparatus teammate Firefighter Robert Seaman were among the firefighters assigned to the search.

Never Forgotten Firefighter Fleur Lombard Qgm, 21, Of Avon Fire Brigade’S Speedwell Fire Station, Who Tragically Died In The Line Of Duty Fighting A Fire At Leo’S Supermarket In Staple Hill, Bristol, Twenty-Seven Years Ago Today



As conditions inside the building deteriorated, Fleur and firefighter Seaman began to withdraw; as they did, there was a sudden and rapid escalation of the fire (Flashover); despite being disoriented by the intense heat and smoke, Firefighter Seaman managed to make his way out of the building. When he exited, he realised Fleur was no longer with him; despite the intense fire conditions, he returned to the building with another firefighter to look for her.

Fleur was discovered a short distance from an exit point and rescued by her colleagues. She was taken to the hospital, where she was tragically declared dead a short time later.

At 13:11, fire control received a “Make pumps 6 and hydraulic platform required” message, followed by a “Make pumps 10 message” at 13:43.

Later that day, at approximately 16:43 hours, the fire was finally put out.

Following an investigation, it was determined that Fleur died as a result of injuries sustained as a direct result of being exposed to extreme heat; she was the first female firefighter to die in peacetime service in the United Kingdom.

A joint fire and police investigation determined that the fire was intentionally started by a 21-year-old male security guard on his first day of work at the supermarket.



Following a trial at Exeter Crown Court, the Male was found guilty of manslaughter and arson and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.

Fleur was given a full brigade funeral at Derby Cathedral, where her coffin was carried aboard a turntable ladder draped in a Union Jack and topped with her helmet, while her colleagues rode the turntable ladder as a guard of honour.

Fleur was later awarded the Queen’s Gallantry Medal posthumously.

The George Medal was awarded to firefighter Robert Seaman, who went back into the burning building to look for Fleur.

Pat Foley, a firefighter who also went into the burning supermarket to assist, was awarded the Queen’s Commendation for Bravery.

Great Western Railway named a Class 800 intercity express train No. 800 023, “Firefighter Fleur Lombard QGM,” in her honour on May 15, 2019.

On this day, as always, our thoughts and prayers are with Fleur’s family, friends, and colleagues.

Fleur Lombard QGM, Avon Fire Brigade, Speedwell Fire Station He is no longer with us, but he will never be forgotten.