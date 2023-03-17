Friday, March 17, 2023
Friday, March 17, 2023

New £6m Match Funding Boost From The Uk Government For Comic Relief On Red Nose Day 2023
The UK Government will match fund up to £6million of public donations to Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day appeal.

The UK Government today (Friday 17) announced that it will match fund up to £6million of public donations to Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day appeal, to empower people living across Africa to take control of their own development.

The funding will go towards Comic Relief and FCDO’s joint-funded Shifting the Power programme, as part of a total £30m package of support.

Locally led, civil society organisations in Ghana, Zambia and Malawi will be supported through the programme to become more effective, sustainable and better able to represent local people’s priorities.

By acting on the issues that are most important to them and their communities, including supporting women and girls, early childhood development, mental health and tackling homelessness, they will help drive lasting change.

Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister of State for South and Central Asia, North Africa, UN and the Commonwealth, said:

The UK Government will match fund up to £6m of public donations, pound for pound, to Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day appeal. Thanks to your generosity locally-led organisations across Ghana, Zambia and Malawi will be able to bring lasting change to their communities by supporting women and girls to fulfil their potential, allowing young children to survive and thrive, and giving people access to mental health services and a safe place to call home.

Shifting the Power is due to run until 2030, as part of the UK Government’s long-standing partnership with Comic Relief.

Samir Patel, CEO, Comic Relief said:

We are delighted to receive strong support for our international work from the UK Government. The generous £6 million funding will be invested in locally led organisations across Africa that focus on empowering women and girls, supporting the development of young children, increasing mental health support and addressing gender inequality. This money will support some of the most vulnerable people in society and make a real difference to their lives.

