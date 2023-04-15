Saturday, April 15, 2023
Saturday, April 15, 2023

New bollards have been installed in Dover Market Square

by uknip247

They will be in use from 10am to 4pm daily.

This is to protect pedestrians and prevent unauthorised vehicles from driving through the precinct during the hours of the traffic regulation order. Emergency vehicles will still have access when needed.

The work was welcomed by passing pedestrians who agreed that the bollards would make the town centre a safer place.

This project is part-funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund

