Saturday, April 29, 2023
Saturday, April 29, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING New cast announced and first look pictures revealed for Channel 4 comedy, Hullraisers

New cast announced and first look pictures revealed for Channel 4 comedy, Hullraisers

by uknip247

Channel 4 and Fable Pictures have announced Tom Bennett (Trying, Brassic, After Life, Phone Shop) and Sam Swainsbury (Mum, Ruby Speaking) to join the cast for the second series of the Hull based comedy, written by Caroline Moran and Anne-Marie O’Connor.

Tom Bennett and Sam Swainsbury join returning cast members, RTS Award nominated Leah Brotherhead, Sinead Matthews, BAFTA Award nominated Taj Atwal, Perry Fitzpatrick, Yanick Ghanty, Natalie Davies, Felicity Montagu and Shobna Gulati for the laugh-out- loud, chaotic comedy that embodies the ups and downs of life, friendship, and family.

The second series sees Toni (Leah Brotherhead) and Craig’s (Perry Fitzpatrick) family growing with baby no. 2 on the way, despite Toni’s denial. Paula (Sinead Matthews) and Dane (Yanick Ghanty) are coming to terms with Ashley (Natalie Davies) growing up and moving out, and Rana (Taj Atwal) has her eyes opened by her mum, Nima (Shobna Gulati), revealing the secret to hitting your absolute peak during your menopause years.

Tom Bennett will play John Fox, the new love interest for Craig’s mum Gloria (Felicity Montagu). The pair could not be more perfectly suited despite the 15-year age gap but how will Craig deal with this new father figure in his life? Sam Swainsbury takes on the role of Pickles, Rana’s new police partner. The pair are chalk and cheese in a standard-issue police car, but will these two opposites eventually attract?

Hannah Farrell and Faye Ward, the Executive Producers of Hullraisers said, “We are so thrilled to be bringing back Hullraisers with Channel 4, adding some new exciting faces to our brilliant core cast. Alongside our award-nominated trio of Leah Brotherhead, Sinead Matthews, and Taj Atwal, we welcome Tom Bennett and Sam Swainsbury, playing two brilliant new characters. We can’t wait for audiences to join us for another series of outrageous laughs and Hullian mayhem”.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Two men have been arrested and firearms and drugs recovered following proactive work by officers

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man had his wallet stolen during an early morning robbery in Margate

Gwent Police officer charged with GBH

Two crime bosses who conspired to buy and supply Class A drugs and guns on the encrypted communications platform EncroChat have been jailed

Nearly 20 people have been convicted of their roles in the largest prison drugs conspiracy in the UK, believed to be worth well over...

An eight-year-old boy has died in North London

A man will appear before Birmingham magistrates this morning charged with murder after another man was fatally stabbed

Detectives investigating a shooting incident in which a 17-year-old boy was left with life-changing gunshot injuries have made a further arrest

A man has died after an ‘industrial incident’ at an HS2 construction site in Solihull

Two suspects have been arrested after a stolen car was driven into a wall

A team of detectives have won an award after bringing down gang members involved in the theft of a £3.5million tiara

Police probe launched after a 35-year-old man, died at the scene

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.