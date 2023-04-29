New cast announced and first look pictures revealed for Channel 4 comedy, Hullraisers

Channel 4 and Fable Pictures have announced Tom Bennett (Trying, Brassic, After Life, Phone Shop) and Sam Swainsbury (Mum, Ruby Speaking) to join the cast for the second series of the Hull based comedy, written by Caroline Moran and Anne-Marie O’Connor.

Tom Bennett and Sam Swainsbury join returning cast members, RTS Award nominated Leah Brotherhead, Sinead Matthews, BAFTA Award nominated Taj Atwal, Perry Fitzpatrick, Yanick Ghanty, Natalie Davies, Felicity Montagu and Shobna Gulati for the laugh-out- loud, chaotic comedy that embodies the ups and downs of life, friendship, and family.

The second series sees Toni (Leah Brotherhead) and Craig’s (Perry Fitzpatrick) family growing with baby no. 2 on the way, despite Toni’s denial. Paula (Sinead Matthews) and Dane (Yanick Ghanty) are coming to terms with Ashley (Natalie Davies) growing up and moving out, and Rana (Taj Atwal) has her eyes opened by her mum, Nima (Shobna Gulati), revealing the secret to hitting your absolute peak during your menopause years.

Tom Bennett will play John Fox, the new love interest for Craig’s mum Gloria (Felicity Montagu). The pair could not be more perfectly suited despite the 15-year age gap but how will Craig deal with this new father figure in his life? Sam Swainsbury takes on the role of Pickles, Rana’s new police partner. The pair are chalk and cheese in a standard-issue police car, but will these two opposites eventually attract?

Hannah Farrell and Faye Ward, the Executive Producers of Hullraisers said, “We are so thrilled to be bringing back Hullraisers with Channel 4, adding some new exciting faces to our brilliant core cast. Alongside our award-nominated trio of Leah Brotherhead, Sinead Matthews, and Taj Atwal, we welcome Tom Bennett and Sam Swainsbury, playing two brilliant new characters. We can’t wait for audiences to join us for another series of outrageous laughs and Hullian mayhem”.