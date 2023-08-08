Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

New CCTV Image Released: Help Identify Suspect in Teynham Burglaries

New CCTV Image Released: Help Identify Suspect in Teynham Burglaries
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

A new CCTV image has been released by detectives investigating two burglaries in Teynham.

On Monday 3 July 2023, a man called at an address in Station Road and told the resident he was there to check the smoke alarms. He was allowed into the address and, after he left, the occupant found a quantity of cash was missing.

On the same day, a pensioner also living in Station Road, was visited by a man who said he had been sent to check the electrics at the premises. Once the man had left the victim found their purse had been stolen.

Detective Constable Emma Laimbeer, of the Kent Crime Squad, said: ‘We have been carrying out various enquiries and previously released a CCTV image of a man we wish to talk to. Following further enquiries we are now in a position to release a new image of the same man, who we are

still keen to identify.

‘We are urging anybody who recognises the person or has information which may assist our enquiries to contact our appeal line.’

Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01795 419119, quoting crime reference 46/118895/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Posted in

News for Kent

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Suspect Charged in Gravesend Assault | Kent Police Appeal for Witnesses

BREAKING

New CCTV Image Released: Help Identify Suspect in Teynham Burglaries

BREAKING

TfL Incorrectly Used CCTV Cameras to Fine Motorists, Ruling Paves Way for PCN Rescinding

BREAKING

Police uncovered around £20,000 in cash after pulling over a stolen car

BREAKING

Witnesses are sought after a cyclist suffered serious injuries near Herne Bay

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

MailOnline Suspends Dan Wootton Amid Investigation into Allegations

BREAKING

Rise in Tech Abuse Sparks Urgent Calls for Action from UK Government

BREAKING

The Kinks Keyboard Player, John Gosling, Passes Away at 75

BREAKING

Georgie Grier’s Edinburgh Fringe Show Bounces Back with Near Sell-Out Crowds Following Viral Support

BREAKING

Anita Carey: Coronation Street and Doctors Star Dies at 75

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.