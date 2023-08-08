New CCTV Image Released: Help Identify Suspect in Teynham Burglaries

A new CCTV image has been released by detectives investigating two burglaries in Teynham.

On Monday 3 July 2023, a man called at an address in Station Road and told the resident he was there to check the smoke alarms. He was allowed into the address and, after he left, the occupant found a quantity of cash was missing.

On the same day, a pensioner also living in Station Road, was visited by a man who said he had been sent to check the electrics at the premises. Once the man had left the victim found their purse had been stolen.

Detective Constable Emma Laimbeer, of the Kent Crime Squad, said: ‘We have been carrying out various enquiries and previously released a CCTV image of a man we wish to talk to. Following further enquiries we are now in a position to release a new image of the same man, who we are

still keen to identify.

‘We are urging anybody who recognises the person or has information which may assist our enquiries to contact our appeal line.’

Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01795 419119, quoting crime reference 46/118895/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org