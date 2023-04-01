Saturday, April 1, 2023
Saturday, April 1, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING New defence supply chain mapping tool provides vital intelligence

New defence supply chain mapping tool provides vital intelligence

by uknip247

New innovative software that will map the Defence supply chain to identify risks and areas of fragility has been unveiled today.

Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) have created a supply chain management system which is the first of its kind in Defence. Developed with defence suppliers and industry partners, the software has been built by the Supplier Management and Resilience Team (SM&RT) at DE&S.

The software – called SCRIPT – imports data from a range of external sources, suppliers and internal information, providing a 360-degree view of the supply chain from the financial health of a supplier to its environmental and social governance (ESG).

Andy Start, Chief Executive at DE&S, said:

Our role is to equip our armed forces with the edge to protect our nation. This new technology means that we have even greater supply chain visibility, insight and intelligence. We’ve worked across UK Defence to develop an integrated solution so that we can continuously monitor and scan for threats, risks and fragilities and be ready to respond quickly to new opportunities and challenges.

The software maps the supply chain to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), through prime contractors. If risks are identified, action can be taken to support those vulnerable companies with a unique capability within the supply chain that cannot be delivered by other suppliers. It also provides information on where suppliers are based and to track the social, economic and environmental impact of projects.

David Carter, Director of Supply Chain Management at Raytheon UK, said:

Raytheon UK has worked collaboratively with the DE&S team to share knowledge of the tiers of the supply chain. By working together we have developed a more detailed picture than working individually. While the output is a ‘work in progress’, we remain committed to improving it over time. The tool provides a user-friendly way to jointly identify, assess and mitigate risk. Great progress has been made and, as more data is loaded into the tool, DE&S will also be able to assess the risks that span multiple programmes.

The supply chain management system was unveiled by DE&S today (Wednesday 29 March) at the Defence Procurement Research Technology at Exportability (DPRTE) event at Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Government funding to enable up to 19 return flights between City of Derry Airport and London Stansted every week for another year

New board will strengthen age assessments of small boat arrivals

GAD has completed a review of the local valuation of funds in Local Government Pension Scheme

A man has been jailed for attacking a woman in St Lawrence on the Isle of Wight

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters have tackled a flat fire on Old Kent Road

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a maisonette fire on Ben Johnson Road in Stepney

The London Institute of Banking & Finance is no longer an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation

Open College Network West Midlands surrenders Ofqual recognition

Northern Ireland organisations to receive £57 million from UK government to help economically inactive people into work

Sellafield’s skills recognised on national stage

New Relationships, Sex, Health and Education (RSHE) statutory guidance will be completed by the end of the year

Boost for Scottish businesses with the biggest post-Brexit trade deal

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More