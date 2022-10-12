Detectives using the latest advances in forensic science have identified new DNA profiles in their investigation into the murder of Michelle Bettles.

A forensic review into Michelle’s murder – launched in March 2022 on the 20th anniversary of her murder – has identified several DNA profiles on Michelle’s clothing, including a complete male DNA profile*.

Detectives are now investigating the identify of the male and forensic work is also ongoing to examine if the other DNA samples found on Michelle’s clothing can provide complete DNA profile of those individuals who were in her company in the days and hours leading up to her murder.

Major Crime Review manager Andy Guy of Norfolk Police said: “There have been multiple advances in forensic science over recent years which have significantly advanced this investigation, so I ask anybody who knows what happened to Michelle or has suspicions regarding who may be responsible to do the right thing and contact us.

“I would also urge any man who had legitimate, personal contact with Michelle to come forward and be eliminated from the enquiry, before we contact you.”

In March 2022, Norfolk Police announced they would be using the latest forensic technology, not possible at the time of her murder, to re-examine DNA found in connection with Michelle.

Her parents John Bettles and Denise Taylor also made a fresh appeal for people to come forward with any information that might assist the investigation.

Following the appeal, detectives received eight calls from members of the public offering suggestions of names as possible friends or contacts of Michelle and reporting potential sighting of her in the City Road area of Norwich on the evening of 28 March. These are still being investigated.

The news coincides with a nationwide appeal for information made by Andy Guy on BBC Crimewatch Live today (Wednesday 12 October 2022).

Michelle was 22 years old when she was murdered. She had worked in the city as a sex worker and was last seen in the red-light district of Norwich at around midnight on Thursday 28 March 2002.

Unusually for Michelle, she had not kept an appointment with a regular client she had arranged to meet close to her home address in the Dereham Road area of Norwich.

CCTV footage showed Michelle walking along St Benedict’s Street towards the city centre at 8.20pm on 28 March 2022, which suggested she never intended to keep the appointment with the regular client as she was heading in the opposite direction to their pre-arranged meeting.

On the morning on Sunday 31 March 2002 Michelle’s body was found by a local resident in woodland by the side of a country track known as Rush Meadow Road in Scarning. She had been strangled. It was Easter Weekend of 2002 – the same weekend the Queen Mother died.

A murder investigation was launched at the time, but her killer has never been identified.

Anyone with any information can contact the Major Crime Review Team on 01953 423819 or email unsolvedcasereviews@norfolk.police.uk

Alternatively, you can access our public portal at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.