The NHS App will be updated soon with features that will allow people in England to receive more personalised care.

It is part of the government’s plan for a digital revolution to improve care and access while saving time and money for the health care system.

More users will be able to see their medical records and manage hospital elective-care appointments by March 2023, as well as receive messages from their GP.

By March 2024, the app should be able to provide face-to-face video consultations.

Some of these services are already available to those who have downloaded the app.

Social-care history

The government’s goal is for at least 75% of adults to use it by March 2024.

Currently, less than half of the population, or approximately 28 million people, have it on their phone or tablet.

The government also wants 90 percent of NHS trusts to have or be processing electronic patient records by December 2023, and all social-care providers to use a digital social-care record.

By September 2024, patients across the country should be able to complete their hospital pre-assessment checks from home.

NHS App users will be able to do the following by March 2023:

receive NHS notifications and messaging, including reminders and alerts for Covid-19 vaccine booking and prescription readiness begin to see notifications and messaging sent from their GP through the NHS App begin to view and manage hospital elective-care appointments across participating trusts

by default, see new information in their GP record, with the ability to request retrospective information at their practise, access a user profile where they can set and manage contact details, and register with a GP practise

“We are embarking on a radical programme of modernisation that will ensure the NHS is set up to meet the challenges of 2048 – not 1948, when it was first established,” Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said.

“We welcome the ambition to use technology as an enabler for joined up, personalised care,” said Sarah Sweeney of the health and social care charity National Voices.

“We haven’t yet realised the full potential of digital tools to support person-centered, inclusive, and accessible care for people, and there’s a lot more to learn.”

“We look forward to exploring how digital tools can be used to make what matters to people matter in health and care with health and care leaders, health and care charities, and people living with illness and disability.”