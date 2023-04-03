New Group CEO joins Hitachi Rail at the start of an exciting new chapter

Giuseppe Marino begins role as Group CEO of Hitachi Rail, based in its London HQ

Mr Marino will lead Hitachi Rail as it enters an exciting new chapter delivering more innovative digital technologies and sustainable transport around the world

The new CEO will guide expansion in North America, APAC and EMEA as part of Hitachi’s Mid Term Management Plan 2024

Previous Group CEO, Andrew Barr, begins new role as President of Hitachi Europe in charge of Regional Strategies (EMEA)

Giuseppe Marino has begun work as the new Group CEO of Hitachi Rail, as the global leader in rail enters an exciting new chapter delivering innovative digital technology and sustainable transport around the world.



In his new role, Mr Marino is set to lead expansion of capability and capacity at Hitachi Rail, which is already delivering rail transport in 38 countries and making 18 billion passenger journeys possible every year. He rejoins the company after four years, having previously been Hitachi Rail’s COO of Rolling Stock, where he was responsible for the company’s manufacturing of high quality trains around the world.



Giuseppe Marino, Group CEO, Hitachi Rail said: “Hitachi is one of the world’s great companies – famous for its commitment to social innovation and its pioneering spirit. Rejoining Hitachi Rail, I’m already aware of the incredible transformation of the business over the last four years. Although Hitachi Rail is now a global integrated player in the mobility sector, I continue to be inspired by the passion and pride of our teams. Our shared mission is to drive decarbonisation and digital transformation in mobility, while delivering growth through our strong partnerships with our customers.”

Accelerating digital transformation and decarbonisation

Hitachi Rail is a global business that offers a vast range of products and services for every part of the railway, but a key priority for Mr Marino will be to accelerate the growth in the digital and green solutions it offers to customers, cities and governments.



In the sustainability space, Hitachi Rail already has battery trains running in Japan, Italy and trials in the UK. Plus, Hitachi Energy provides complete power supply systems for long distance and mass transit railways around the world. For Mr Marino the next stage will work with other customers to decarbonise their railways based on the successful solutions already in place. And, there is much to do, with only 38% of the UK’s network electrified, and just 1% at present in the US, for example.

Growth in new and existing markets

Mr Marino will lead delivery of new projects in North America, APAC and EMEA, expanding Hitachi Rail’s already global footprint. For example, the company is set to deliver the new Ontario metro line in Toronto, a major digital signalling scheme in the Philippines and continues to deliver high speed trains for expansion of services in France and Spain.



He will also oversee an increase in the scale of the business’ capability in FY2023, particularly in engineering and project delivery. Hitachi Rail is due to ramp up its global recruitment efforts as it scales up to deliver its major international programmes, particularly focusing on hiring new, diverse engineering talent in core and growing markets.



Planned acquisition and integration

As part of its objectives for the financial year, under Mr Marino’s direction, Hitachi Rail intends to complete the acquisition of Thales’ Ground Transportation Services (GTS) business once it has the necessary regulatory clearances, and begin the subsequent integration. The inclusion of GTS as part of the Hitachi Rail group will offer enhanced geographical coverage, as well as strengthening capabilities in signalling, passenger information, ticketing systems and digital solutions. The combined organisations will have the ability to offer a broader and deeper range of solutions to a wider base of customers, and further accelerate the growth in digital solutions.



New Leadership for Hitachi Group in Europe and the Middle East

Andrew Barr also begins his new position as President of Hitachi Europe today. His leadership of Hitachi Rail has seen exceptional growth in North America, the acceleration of green battery solutions for rail and the launch of the smart mobility business.

Andrew Barr, President of Hitachi Europe, said: “It’s been an honour to have led Hitachi Rail through four years of growth, success and pioneering spirit. From when I joined the company in 2005 after winning the UK Javelin trains contract, the transformation to a huge, integrated full line up global company is incredible. In my new role, I’m excited by the opportunity to more closely align Hitachi’s activities across the region.”

His new role will be to further bring together Hitachi companies across the region and enhance the joint solutions they can offer key customers. By integrating the powerful solutions provided by group companies like Rail, Energy, Vantara and GlobalLogic, Hitachi can enhance its offer to major companies, cities and governments and jointly help them solve the biggest challenges faced by society.