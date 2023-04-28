Friday, April 28, 2023
Friday, April 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING New legislation giving police in England and Wales greater powers to combat “disruptive” protest tactics, such as slow walking, has sparked debate across the country

New legislation giving police in England and Wales greater powers to combat “disruptive” protest tactics, such as slow walking, has sparked debate across the country

by uknip247
Just Stop Oil Protesters Block Roads In Brighton

The government says the new law is necessary because the existing legislation lacks clarity on when the police can intervene in such situations. The legislation will require Parliamentary approval before it can come into force.

Several activist groups, including Just Stop Oil, Insulate Britain and Extinction Rebellion, have been known to employ slow walking to block roads during protests. While the current legislation does give police the power to set conditions on protests that will likely cause “serious disruption to the life of the community,” the government argues that what constitutes “serious disruption” is not legally clear, hamstringing police in certain situations.

The new legislation will give police the ability to take into account the cumulative impact of the disruption caused by a protest, as well as the broader geographical impact of the demonstration, rather than solely focusing on its impact on people who work or live in the affected area. The Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, believes that the legislation will more clearly define when police can intervene to prevent “selfish” protestors from causing chaos.

However, the legislation has come under criticism from civil rights organisations. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has said that the legislation is “deeply troubling” because it imposes unnecessary and disproportionate restrictions on freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police have made two arrests after a man was found in the street with serious injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man working at some road works in Beccles had a knife brandished at him

British Transport Police have released a CCTV image following a report of sexual assault on board a train

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) has acquired nine new ambulances, with more on the way in the coming months

The details of the injuries sustained by Nikki Allan are shocking and distressing a court has heard

Two further arrests have been made in connection with the shooting incident in which a 17-year-old boy was left with serious injuries

A man has denied murdering Met Police Sgt Matiu Ratana, who was killed on the job in south London

An 85-year-old man has been jailed for 15 years for multiple sex offences against children

Spain has experienced its hottest day in April on record, with temperatures reaching 38.7C in Cordoba, a European record for the month

Chelsea’s dream run in the Women’s Champions League came to a halt despite an impressive draw with Barcelona in their semi-final match at the...

Two-time World Champion boxer, Carl Frampton, explores why so many young men in Northern Ireland are fighting poor mental health and what can be...

Richard Sharp, the BBC chairman, has resigned from his position after an independent investigation found that he had breached the governance code for public...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.