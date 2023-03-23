Thursday, March 23, 2023
Thursday, March 23, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING New partnership to combat deadly pathogens

New partnership to combat deadly pathogens

by uknip247
Professor Sir Peter Horby, Director of the Pandemic Sciences Institute, and Simon Earwicker, Head of Dstl’s Chemical, Biological and Radiological Division

The University of Oxford’s Pandemic Sciences Institute and Dstl have agreed to collaborate on pathogen research.

Two of the UK’s most highly experienced scientific organisations will pool their resources to combat deadly pathogens.

The Pandemic Sciences Institute (PSI) at the University of Oxford and the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) have pledged to work jointly to study the dangerous pathogens that could cause future pandemics. The pathogens represent a threat to global health and security, whether naturally occurring or used as a weapon.

The requirement for national highly secure containment (Category 3 and 4) laboratories has never been greater. These high containment facilities are expensive to maintain yet pivotal to UK security and resilience. The University of Oxford has established the Pandemic Sciences Institute (PSI) to ensure the world is better equipped to prepare for, identify and counter future pandemic threats, including pathogens that require high containment facilities for their research. Dstl has high containment capabilities and extensive experience handling high consequence pathogens.

Dstl and PSI have complementary Research and Development objectives into understanding and mitigating the threat of current and future pathogens. The recent successful collaboration between the 2 organisations on how a lateral flow device for mpox (monkeypox) could work, is a clear indication of effective joint research and the application of Dstl’s prior research investment to an immediate public health need.

The agreement will provide PSI with access to Dstl’s high containment laboratories to enable it to work with high threat viruses included in the UK Government priority pathogen list. Dstl will gain from access to external expertise with the potential for staff secondments and joint mentoring.

The initial focus of collaboration will be on the Nipah virus which can spread between animals (bats and pigs) and people. The virus is most prevalent in parts of Asia, primarily Bangladesh and India, with a high mortality rate and currently no approved vaccines or treatments. PSI and Dstl may jointly fund a PhD programme for up to 4 years to better understand how the virus infects its host, with a view towards developing new antiviral treatments.

Other work may include:

  • research into the development of medical countermeasures for known and unknown high priority threats and their broader pathogen families
  • collaboration on non-high containment pathogens
  • joint applications for funding programmes

Simon Earwicker, Head of Dstl’s Chemical, Biological and Radiological Division, said:

The UK has a significant pool of expertise in hazardous pathogen research. Working jointly will enable us to maximize the impact of this capability and develop a future stream of qualified personnel. We’re very excited with the opportunities this will provide for our staff to work alongside internationally-recognised experts to study life-saving treatments and vaccines.

Professor Sir Peter Horby, Director of the Pandemic Sciences Institute, said:

This new partnership will accelerate vital research on dangerous emerging pathogens, such as Nipah virus, that cause death and disease in many parts of the world and threaten global health security. Working together in this way, with access to high containment labs and sharing skills and expertise between our organisations, will help ensure the world is better prepared to counter future pandemic threats.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A police officer who lied about being a victim of domestic abuse which led to the imprisonment of another officer has been found guilty...

A County Lines drug dealer has been jailed for four-and-a-half years for operating a line supplying heroin and crack to users in a Black...

A £20,000 Crimestoppers reward was put up today on the fifth anniversary of the murders of two men in Coventry, as detectives released new...

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters tackled a fire at a house on Stavordale Road in Highbury

A routine patrol by officers has led to a man being charged with firearms offences

CCTV images have been released by officers investigating two commercial burglaries at businesses in Northfleet

A man who killed his neighbour in Ilford and stole her bank card has been sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum of 20...

A CCTV image has been released by officers investigating a spate of purse thefts in Gravesend

A prolific burglar is starting a prison sentence following a Medway crime spree. Over a fortnight, Paul Freeman targeted victims, often overnight, in Rochester,...

A small part of a first-floor bedroom in a three-storey semi-detached house was damaged by fire

Kent Police is investigating reports of criminal damage in Deal

Sellafield robotics: Using spot more for spotless nuclear clean-up

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More