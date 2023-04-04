New plan for cleaner and more plentiful water

More investment, stronger regulation and tougher enforcement on water companies announced in new government water plan

A new plan to clean up our waters and ensure a plentiful supply for the future has been set out by the government today (4 April).

The Plan for Water covers both the water environment – how clean it is – and water resources – how much of it we have.

It brings together the significant action already taken, along with more investment, stronger regulation and tougher enforcement on those who pollute.

It tackles every source of pollution, including from storm overflows, agriculture, plastics, road run-off and chemicals – as well as the pressures on our water resources as a result of hotter, drier summers and population growth.

It includes a commitment to consult on a ban on the use of plastic in wet wipes, responding to public calls to tackle the blight of plastic in our waterways and building on recent action from major retailers including Boots and Tesco. This ban will be subject to public consultation, working with industry and making sure plastic-free alternatives are available to the public.

The public rightly expect water companies, businesses and regulators to do all they can to protect our waterways. That’s why the plan will make sure water companies speed up their infrastructure upgrades – bringing forward £1.6 billion for work to start between now and 2025. Farmers will also be supported with an extra £34 million to tackle water pollution and boost food production, with an additional £10 million for farm reservoirs and irrigation.

Under the plan, fines from water companies will be reinvested into a new Water Restoration Fund, making polluters pay for damage they cause to the environment. This fund will deliver on-the-ground improvements to water quality as well as supporting local groups and community-led schemes which help to protect our waterways.

Tackling the challenges around water quality and resources requires effort across the whole of society, including businesses, regulators, government and households. This will not be fixed overnight, but today’s plan sets out a clear way forward for cleaner, plentiful water and to deliver the improvements people want to see.

Secretary of State Thérèse Coffey said: