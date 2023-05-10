New section of the new ‘King Charles III England Coast Path’ opens between Bridlington and Filey Brigg

Route will create an amazing 208 mile trail from Bridlington to Bamburgh in Northumberland – the longest stretch of the Coast Path to be opened in England.

The Yorkshire Coast boasts the addition of a further 21 miles of coastal path today as the section from Bridlington (Wilsthorpe) to Filey Brigg opens, creating an amazing 208 miles of national trail from Bridlington to Bamburgh in Northumberland – the longest opened part of the Coast Path so far.

The route forms the first section of the coast path to open since being renamed from the England Coast Path to the King Charles III England Coast Path to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. It is the first section to open in the East Riding of Yorkshire and the last section to open in North Yorkshire. It completes 50 miles of coastal path within the county.

In addition, the miles opened today will delight walkers passing through popular coastal chalk scenery and the UK’s largest seabird colony which can be viewed from the cliff tops at RSPB Bempton. Here puffins, gannets, kittiwakes and guillemots can be seen when nesting.

Starting just north of Bridlington near the Coast Guard Station, the route passes along the gently undulating low chalky cliffs rising to the world famous Flamborough Head, with its impressive high stacks and cliffs, the most northerly chalk cliffs in the UK. Visitors can wind around its many coves and bays used by smugglers in the 18th century, before arriving at the two lighthouses of Flamborough, the old Lighthouse from 1674 and the new 1806 lighthouse, both of which are Grade II listed buildings.

The route then leads onto the spectacular Bempton Cliffs, where the magnificent sea bird colonies and the distinctive coastline are easily observed from the RSPB viewpoints. From Bempton the trail keeps to the cliff tops and reaches its highest point on Speeton cliffs where the views north on a clear day take in Filey Brigg, the site of a Roman Signal Station, Scarborough Castle, and Cloughton Wyke in the distance. Sections of new access give new views across Speeton Gap and Flat Cliff Gill, Reighton before entering Filey Country park.

The easy-to-follow walking trail also takes visitors past Sewerby Hall, a Grade I listed Georgian country house and along a 19th Century Promenade, which is part of a conservation area. Primrose Valley which also forms part of the route was previously RAF Hunmanby Moor, when it commandeered during World War II. Speeton Sands is peppered with the remains of WWII coastal defences and when the tide is right, shipwreck remains can be seen including those from the steam collier, Laura, which ran aground in 1897.

As a national trail the creation of the King Charles III England Coast Path’ has improved the popular ‘Headland Way’ route with better signage and easier access, making this Heritage Coastline of lighthouses, abundant seabirds and the northern chalk cliff scenery more accessible for all.

Delivered by Natural England, The King Charles III England Coast Path will be a 2,700-mile long National Trail around the whole of the English coast, passing through some of our finest countryside and some of England’s most stunning, dynamic and internationally famous coastal scenery.

Natural England has worked in partnership with local authorities to open 794 miles of the route so far and the trail will be fully walkable by the end of 2024 – connecting communities from Northumberland to Cumbria via Cornwall. The addition of today’s stretch in North Yorkshire and another 36 miles opening today at Crosby Sands, Liverpool brings to total to 851 miles now open.

Environment Minister Trudy Harrison said:

The Yorkshire coastline is dynamic and historic; passing through areas rich in seaside heritage and wildlife hotspots where precious seabirds thrive. I’m delighted to see this stretch open today which directly connects thousands of people to the coast, and takes us a step closer to being able to walk all the way around England. Our Environmental Improvement Plan sets out a commitment for every household to be within a 15-minute walk of a green space or water. The King Charles III England Coast Path is a significant part of this commitment, and the opening today is a fitting tribute to His Majesty the King following the celebrations last weekend. I greatly encourage everyone to visit the path and discover the local environment on their doorsteps”.

Paul Duncan, Natural England Area Manager for Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, said:

Today’s new route, in celebration of His Majesty King Charles III, will give people all over the country easy access to our spectacular Yorkshire coastline. You can arrive at the coast and enjoy a walk with the most stunning views and fresh air. With over 850 miles of the King Charles III England Coast Path now open, and more stretches opening this year, the benefits of walking for health and wellbeing through getting closer to nature are becoming more available for all. The boost to local economies by joining up existing coastal footpaths to create a stretch of high-quality, well-signposted coastal National Trail could be significant.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for public rights of way, Cllr Keane Duncan, said:

The opening of the newest section of the National Trail is a huge milestone for the Yorkshire Coast and its renaming is a very fitting way to honour King Charles III in the year of his Coronation. The council is very proud of the role we have played, in strong partnership, to deliver expanded and improved walking routes for the benefit of all.

Patrick Wharam, countryside access manager for East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said :

We are extremely pleased that this first section of the new National Trail is open, linking North and East Yorkshire with the King Charles III England Coast Path. A number of improvements funded by Natural England have been undertaken to improve the path to a National Trail standard, with accessibility and sustainability in mind. Walking has the power to lengthen the tourism season, as it is an all-weather activity which can be enjoyed in all seasons. The new path will attract both domestic and international visitors to enjoy our natural environment, heritage, culture and leisure activities. It will additionally enhance the walking experience for more local users already familiar with the route. The England Coast Path will be a benefit to local communities bringing new visitors to the area and linking coastal communities with a new walkable route in some locations.

Start your adventure and discover your perfect trail with National Trails. So that everyone can make the most of the King Charles III England Coast Path, please follow the Countryside Code. This includes not bringing BBQs or dropping litter, and not lighting fires or camping stoves.