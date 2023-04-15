Police are today launching the rollout of new Taser devices, which will be introduced in the coming year

Over the course of the next 12 months, the Taser 7 device will replace all our current X2 models, as part of a joint project with Thames Valley Police.

The device is an evolution of its predecessor, enhancing the safety of our officers and the public, with two cartridge types for use depending on the proximity of a person.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob France, responsible for the two forces’ Joint Operations Unit, said:

“Since the Home Office approved the T7, we have been looking into introducing this to replace the current X2 devices our people use.

“Ensuring the safety of all in our communities, in particular the most vulnerable, is a key priority, and Taser has an important part to play in this.

“All Taser-trained officers go through a comprehensive training programme, and continual refresher training, to ensure it is being used lawfully and appropriately.

“Of course, we will always do all we can to resolve a situation without needing to use force; however, there are occasions when we must do so for the safety of the public, to ensure the safety of ourselves, or for the safety of the person involved in the incident.”

ACC France added:

“The use of police tactics, including any use of Taser, whether it is discharged or only used as a visual deterrent, is closely scrutinised.

“The trust and confidence of those we serve is extremely important to us.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones added:

“This is a multi-million pound investment in public and police officer safety. I’m really pleased to see Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and Thames Valley Police to be among the first forces to be receive the new T7 Taser.

“This model is faster, more accurate and more compact that previous models and with rechargeable batteries, they also cost less to use in the long run too.

“Since becoming Commissioner 22 months ago, I have ensured there is sufficient money in the budget to support this important equipment upgrade, ensuring trained officers have the best possible tools to keep the public and themselves safe in the face of danger.”