New traffic commissioner appointed for the West Midlands Traffic Area

Secretary of State for Transport Mark Harper has appointed a new Traffic Commissioner and two new Deputy Traffic Commissioners.

Miles Dorrington has been acting Traffic Commissioner in the West Midlands Traffic Area, since the retirement of his predecessor, Nick Denton, in June 2022. He will now be deployed as the permanent Traffic Commissioner.

The Senior Traffic Commissioner, Richard Turfitt, said of his appointment “I am delighted that Miles has been appointed as a permanent member to the traffic commissioner team. He brings with him significant experience of this jurisdiction from many years as a Deputy Traffic Commissioner, and as a tribunal judge in other jurisdictions.”

In addition, the Secretary of State has appointed two new Deputy Traffic Commissioners to support the Traffic Commissioners. Catherine Moxon and Dr Paul Stookes come into the role with valuable legal experience.

Catherine is a barrister with experience in both criminal and civil practice. She now specialises in regulatory law. She sits in the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service and chairs the School Admission and School Exclusion Panels.

Paul is a solicitor-advocate with over 25 years’ experience in public, civil and criminal law. Paul works as a law and policy advisor to the UK Environmental Law Association, and is a lead assessor for the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment full membership programme.

Catherine will be deployed in the north of England and Paul in the Southeast of England.

Richard Turfitt said of the appointments “Catherine and Paul will strengthen the team of full time and part time commissioners, providing invaluable support and experience. I genuinely look forward to working with them.”

The role of the traffic commissioners

Traffic commissioners are responsible for the licensing and regulation of bus, coach and goods vehicle operators, and registration of local bus services. Where appropriate, they can call operators to a public inquiry to examine concerns about vehicle and driver safety.

They also deal with professional drivers at conduct hearings.