New Ulez Map: London’s Ultra-Low Emission Zone Expanding to Greater London Next Month

The Ultra-Low Emission Zone (Ulez) in London is set to undergo a significant expansion, encompassing all areas of Greater London from August 29. The High Court has given the green light to Mayor Sadiq Khan’s plans to extend Ulez to outer London, following the rejection of a legal challenge by five Tory councils.

Mayor Khan expressed his satisfaction with the court’s decision, stating, “This landmark decision is good news as it means we can proceed with cleaning up the air in outer London on August 29. The decision to expand the Ulez was very difficult and not something I took lightly, and I continue to do everything possible to address any concerns Londoners may have. This unambiguous decision today in the High Court allows us to press on with the difficult but vital task of cleaning up London’s air and tackling the climate crisis.”

Currently, Ulez covers a limited area of central London, known as the congestion charge zone, and was later expanded in 2021 to include several boroughs in inner London, such as Tower Hamlets and Southwark. However, from August 29, the expansion will encompass all areas of Greater London, affecting boroughs including Barnet, Upminster, Wimbledon, and Wembley.

The expansion of Ulez is aimed at reducing vehicle emissions and improving air quality across the city. The zone operates 24 hours a day, every day of the year except Christmas Day. People driving non-compliant vehicles will be subject to a daily charge of £12.50 for each day they drive within the Ulez boundaries.

The affected areas within Greater London include:

North London: Barnet, Edgware, Edmonton, Enfield, Finchley, Woodford East London: Barking, Dagenham, Ilford, Hornchurch, Romford, Upminster, Welling South London: Biggin Hill, Bromley, Croydon, Kingston upon Thames, Mitcham, Sutton, Wimbledon West London: Brentford, Harrow, Hayes, Richmond, Ruislip, Southall, Twickenham, Wembley

For residents and drivers who are unsure if their area will be affected by the Ulez expansion, Transport for London (TfL) provides a tool on its website to check the zone’s boundaries.

The expansion aims to encourage more environmentally friendly modes of transportation and reduce the city’s carbon footprint. While it may present challenges for some drivers, the overall goal is to create a cleaner and healthier environment for all Londoners.