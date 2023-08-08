NFL Legend Tom Brady Joins Championship Side Birmingham City as Minority Owner

NFL legend, Tom Brady, has made an exciting move into the world of football by becoming a minority owner of Championship side Birmingham City. After retiring from the sport in February, the 46-year-old has partnered with Blues’ new owners, Knighthead Capital Management LLC, and will take on the role of chairman of a new advisory board at St Andrew’s.

The partnership between Tom Brady and Birmingham City is being hailed as a “statement of intent” by Knighthead co-founder Tom Wagner. Brady’s involvement extends beyond mere investment; he is committed to dedicating his time and extensive expertise to the club. As chair of the advisory board, he aims to make Birmingham City a respected leader in nutrition, health, wellness, and recovery in the football world.

The NFL legend’s influence will be felt across all aspects of the club, from the men’s and women’s teams to the academy. Moreover, Brady will work closely with the board and management team on global marketing efforts and identifying new commercial partnership opportunities.

Brady’s move into English football mirrors a growing trend of American stars investing in the sport. Former NFL defensive end JJ Watt became a shareholder at Burnley in May, while actor and producer Michael B Jordan invested in Bournemouth at the end of last year. American golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, as well as NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook, are also minority stakeholders in Leeds United.

In July, US-based Shelby Companies Limited (SCL), a subsidiary of Knighthead Capital Management, completed the takeover of Birmingham City, becoming the controlling shareholders. With Brady’s involvement, the club aims to reach new heights of success and become a force to be reckoned with in the Championship.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the venture, Tom Brady spoke highly of Birmingham City’s history and passion. He sees the club as a perfect embodiment of teamwork and determination and is eager to work alongside the board, management, and players to elevate Birmingham City to new heights of excellence.

Throughout his illustrious NFL career, Tom Brady cemented his legacy as one of the greatest American footballers of all time. Winning six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, he has left an indelible mark on the sport.

As Birmingham City prepares to kick off the new season, fans eagerly await the impact of Tom Brady’s involvement. With his winning mindset and dedication to excellence, the club is hopeful for a successful campaign under his guidance. Birmingham City’s first challenge of the season begins with a trip to Swansea on Saturday, setting the stage for an exciting new era with Tom Brady as part of the Blues family.