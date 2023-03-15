Ni Secretary Visits D.c. Ahead Of St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations

Secretary of State for NI, Chris Heaton-Harris MP is in Washington D.C. to mark St. Patrick’s Day and engage with key partners in the US on NI issues

While there, Secretary of State Heaton-Harris will conduct routine meetings with a number of US figures in Washington D.C. including political representatives and business organisations.

With less than a month to the 25th anniversary of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, he will use this time in the US to reiterate the UK Government’s steadfast commitment to protecting and upholding the Agreement in all its dimensions, and discuss plans to mark this milestone anniversary.

The Secretary of State’s programme will also see him participate in official events celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, as the UK Government’s representative.

As part of his continued engagement with US officials on Northern Ireland issues, the Secretary of State will emphasise the UK’s commitment to making Northern Ireland an even better place to live and our approach to restoring devolved Government in Northern Ireland.

Before departing for the US, Heaton-Harris said:

“I’m delighted to be returning to the United States as people around the world begin celebrations to mark St. Patrick’s Day. This year heralds the 25th anniversary of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, an extraordinary achievement in the history of the United Kingdom and Ireland which has broken down boundaries, brought people together and opened up opportunities. It is an opportune moment to celebrate our special relationship with the US and take stock of the progress we have seen over the past quarter century.

“I look forward to continuing the Government’s constructive dialogue with US representatives, and providing an update on our work to further progress Northern Ireland’s prosperity.”