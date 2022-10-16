This makes the product a potential risk to consumers who need to manage their sugar intake.
Product details
Vimto Squash ‘No Added Sugar’
Pack size
725ml
Batch code
2182 Aug 23
Best before
August 2023
Risk statement
Potential risk to consumers who need to manage their sugar intake.
If you have bought the above product and need to manage your sugar intake, please do not drink it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For more information contact Nichols Plc on 01925 222 222 or productenquiries@vimto.co.uk
