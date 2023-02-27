Nick Knowles hits back at claims he ‘copied’ Stacey Solomon

Nick Knowles, one of the UK’s highest-rated TV presenters, has retaliated after being accused of “copying” Stacey Solomon’s TV show Sort Your Life Out.

The new series of Nick’s Channel 5 show, New Year Clearout, began airing this January at the same time that Stacey’s BBC show returned.

In both programs, celebrities assist families in getting rid of their clutter.

It gave rise to claims that the former DIY SOS personality had imitated the star of Loose Women.

The show’s host, Nick, defended it as he responded to a Twitter user who wrote: “Hey @ StaceySolomon What do you think about @MrNickKnowles essentially stealing your programme?”

Nick was offended by the charge and retaliated against the troll right away. He said: “If you think they’re the same you haven’t seen both shows – and I think you’ll find neither of us is the first to make a decluttering show.”

“There have been many before us. And imagine if there was only one cooking show? Which of the hundreds would you pick?”

In August 2021, Nick’s show made its debut. In the meanwhile, Stacey’s opened around Easter 2021. However, there’s a good chance that both were shot at about the same time.

Nick also emphasized a significant distinction between the shows. Nick said that he always attempts to understand the “psychological driver” behind the hoarding behaviour of people on his show when a viewer questions whether the folks he is assisting to clear their houses are provided counselling.

Nick wrote: “That’s why I spend so much time in the show trying to get to the psychological driver for their behaviour. Until you deal with that – it will revert back.”