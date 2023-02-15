Police went to the missing mother’s home weeks before her disappearance because they were concerned for her welfare. She had a drinking problem

Nicola Bulley had a history of ‘alcohol-related issues,’ according to police. The force expanded on a statement in which they said she had ‘specific vulnerabilities.

The missing mother-of-alcohol two’s problems had resurfaced in recent months,’ according to Lancashire Police. According to the police, Nicola Bulley had “some vulnerabilities at the time she went missing,” which caused difficulties for her partner Paul Ansell and their family.

“Sadly, it is clear from speaking with Paul and the family that Nicola had in the past suffered with some significant issues with alcohol that were brought on by her ongoing struggles with menopause, and that these struggles had resurfaced over recent months,” the force said. This posed significant difficulties for Paul and his family.

“As a result of those issues, on January 10th, a response car staffed by both police and health professionals responded to a report of concern for Nicola’s welfare at her home address. Although no one has been arrested in connection with this incident, it is being investigated.

“It is an unusual step for us to take to go into this level of detail about someone’s private life, but we felt it was important to clarify what we meant when we talked about vulnerabilities to avoid any further speculation or misinterpretation.

“We have explained to Nicola’s family why we have released this additional information, and we would appreciate it if their privacy could be respected during this difficult time.”

Police continue to believe there is no third-party involvement in Nicola Bulley’s disappearance (Image: Family handout/PA Wire).

Within an hour of her partner Paul Ansell speaking with officers, a police search involving specialist officers was launched, and she was deemed ‘high-risk’ based on the information he had given them about the mother-of-two, aged 45.

It comes as the force has complained that amateur sleuths and social media video-makers have significantly distracted’ police efforts to find Nicola, according to the case’s lead investigator.

The BBC asked if “social media video makers and want to be detectives have been an annoyance or a hindrance in the investigation” during a press conference at Lancashire Police HQ on Wednesday.

“Yes, it has significantly distracted the investigation,” Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith said. I’ve never seen anything like it in my 29 years as a cop.

“Some of it’s been quite shocking and really hurtful to the family. Obviously, we can’t ignore anything, and we’ve gone over everything that’s come in, but it has certainly distracted us.

“However, as long as we’re prioritising the information that comes in, which we do constantly, that won’t distract us from the priority actions that we’ve been completing.”

The police have come under fire for quickly ruling out foul play after Nicola went missing on January 27 after dropping off her daughters, aged six and nine, at school in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

She was last seen at 9.10 a.m., walking alongside the River Wyre with her springer spaniel Willow.

Her phone, which was still connected to a work call for her job as a mortgage adviser, was discovered on a bench overlooking the riverbank just over 20 minutes later, with her dog running free.