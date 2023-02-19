Nicola Bulley, a missing mother of two, was found dead in a river near where she went missing, say police.

“Officers were called today at 11:36am to reports of a body in the River Wyre near Rawcliffe Road,” according to a police statement.

This morning, Sunday, February 19, you may have noticed police activity near the river near St Michaels. We’d like to give you an update on that activity.

We were called at 11:36 a.m. today to reports of a body in the River Wyre near Rawcliffe Road.

An underwater search team and specialist officers responded to the scene, entered the water, and tragically recovered a body.

Because no formal identification has been performed, we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time.

The procedures for identifying the body are still in progress.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Nicola’s family has been kept informed of developments, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. We respectfully request that their privacy be respected.