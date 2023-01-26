Nicola Sturgeon has announced that transgender woman Isla Bryson, who was convicted of raping two women before transitioning, will not be imprisoned in Scotland’s all-female Cornton Vale prison



The Scottish First Minister spoke as the debate over where to imprison Bryson, who was found guilty earlier this week, raged on.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service during First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood, while emphasising that Bryson would not be housed at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.

“It would not be appropriate for me to give details of where any prisoner is incarcerated,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“However, given the understandable public and parliamentary concern in this case, I can confirm to parliament that this prisoner will not be incarcerated at Cornton Vale women’s prison.”

Following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow, Bryson, formerly known as Adam Graham, was found guilty on Tuesday of raping one woman in Clydebank in 2016 and another in Drumchapel, Glasgow, in 2019.

Prosecutors say Bryson “preyed” on vulnerable women when she met both of her victims online.

She denied the charges, telling the court she “would never hurt another human being”.

A jury, however, found her guilty of both rape charges.

Bryson was reportedly being held at Cornton Vale awaiting sentencing next month.

During the court proceedings, Bryson claimed that he identified as transgender when he was four years old but did not decide to transition until he was 29.

Bryson is currently undergoing hormone therapy and considering surgery to complete gender reassignment.