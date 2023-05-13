Nikki Allan Murder Trial: David Boyd Found Guilty of the 1992 Killing

In a long-awaited conclusion to a case that has haunted the Sunderland community for over three decades, David Boyd, 55, has been found guilty of the murder of seven-year-old Nikki Allan. The young girl was brutally stabbed to death on the evening of October 7, 1992, near her family home at Wear Garth in Sunderland.

Boyd, a neighbour of the Allan family, lured Nikki away from outside the block of flats where she lived, only to subject her to a vicious assault. Her lifeless body was discovered the following morning in the then-derelict Old Exchange Building near her home. The horrific nature of the crime sent shockwaves through Sunderland and left Nikki’s family in a state of grief and despair.

For over 30 years, Boyd managed to conceal his heinous act, further deepening the pain endured by Nikki’s loved ones. However, advancements in forensic technology played a crucial role in uncovering the truth. In 2017, a DNA profile matching Boyd was detected on Nikki’s clothing when the case was reexamined by the police.

Following his subsequent arrest, Boyd consistently denied any involvement in Nikki’s murder, maintaining his innocence throughout the trial. Nevertheless, after a three-week trial at Newcastle Crown Court, a jury unanimously reached a verdict of guilty for the murder of Nikki Allan.

During the trial, the court heard that Boyd had approached two young girls in a park in 1999 and groped a nine-year-old, leading to his conviction for indecent assault. In a report prepared ahead of sentencing, Boyd admitted to having “dirty thoughts” about young girls and fantasizing about having sexual intercourse with them. He also had a previous conviction for breaching the peace in 1986.

Assistant Chief Constable Brad Howe of Northumbria Police expressed gratitude to Nikki’s family for their patience and strength over the past three decades. He stated, “David Boyd hid his crime, lying about his involvement and prolonging the family’s suffering, knowing all along that he had taken the life of their little girl.” Howe also emphasized the commitment of the investigative team to ensure justice, regardless of the time that had passed.

Detective Chief Superintendent Lisa Theaker, the senior investigating officer, acknowledged the immeasurable pain and suffering caused by Boyd’s actions. She commended the resilience of Nikki’s family and expressed her satisfaction in bringing them justice after such a prolonged period. Theaker highlighted the complexity of the case and the vital role played by new forensic techniques, as well as the cooperation of residents in Sunderland who provided their DNA for elimination.

Christopher Atkinson, Head of the Complex Casework Unit at CPS North East, emphasized the grief endured by Nikki’s family and praised the close collaboration between the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and Northumbria Police. He stated, “The Crown Prosecution Service has worked very closely with the investigative team at Northumbria Police to build a robust case against him.”

The trial provided answers that Nikki’s family had sought for over three decades, offering them some measure of comfort in knowing that her killer had finally been brought to justice.

The conviction of David Boyd for the murder of Nikki Allan serves as a stark reminder that justice can prevail, even after an extended period. The community in Sunderland hopes that this landmark conclusion will bring solace to Nikki’s family and contribute to the healing process after enduring such a tragic loss.