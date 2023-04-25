Nikki’s body was found with 37 stab wounds in the then derelict Old Exchange building, Sunderland

On Tuesday the court was told that screams were heard coming from the Old Exchange building the evening of Nikki’s death.

A witness living nearby heard “quite a powerful scream” coming from the other side of the street. A couple of minutes later, she heard another scream that sounded like it was made by the same person – a girl.

Another witness reported hearing the sound of breaking wood when she and her colleagues passed by the derelict building. They also heard what sounded like a cat wailing or a howling wind coming from inside the building, which unnerved them.

Earlier on the night of Nikki’s disappearance, another witness saw a young girl walking with a man who appeared to be her father.

They were walking together, but at intervals, the little girl would drop behind and then skip to catch up. Nothing appeared untoward, according to the witness. The man was around 27 or 28 years old, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, with dark-colored hair in a skinhead starting to grow out.

The jury has previously been shown CCTV footage of Nikki and her killer, featuring an adult walking in front of a child.

The trial continues