Nine Injured in Blasts Hitting Buildings in Dnipro, Ukrainian President Blames “Russian Missile Terror”

At least nine people were injured on Friday evening in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, after two buildings were hit by powerful explosions. The incident has left a high-rise apartment block and offices belonging to the country’s Secret Service severely damaged. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pointed fingers at “Russian missile terror” as the cause behind the destructive attacks.

Among the injured are two teenagers, aged 14 and 17, as reported by Regional Governor Serhiy Lysak on the messaging platform Telegram. The remaining victims comprise two 20-year-old women, four men aged between 18 and 53, and a 77-year-old woman. According to Lysak, all the injured are in satisfactory condition and will be treated at their homes.

President Zelenskyy took to social media to share a distressing video showing the aftermath of the explosions, where the damaged buildings were seen engulfed in flames. Expressing his determination to seek justice for the aggression against his people, he stated, “We will do everything to bring Russia to full punishment for aggression and terror against our people. These b******* will answer. We will do everything for justice.”

The recent incidents in Dnipro occurred simultaneously with explosions in two locations in Russia. Moscow has placed blame on Kyiv for an incident in the city of Taganro, located approximately 24 miles east of the Ukrainian border. The Russian Defence Ministry reported that 20 people were injured from debris after successfully intercepting an enemy missile, further accusing Ukraine of initiating a “terror attack.”