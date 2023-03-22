Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Nine men have appeared in court following their arrests by detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command for offences relating to 'extreme body modifications.

Nine men have appeared in court following their arrests by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command for offences relating to ‘extreme body modifications.

by uknip247

This morning, Wednesday, 22 March, officers executed warrants in London, Scotland and South Wales. Six men were arrested and appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and Newport Magistrates’ Court. Here they were charged with conspiring together and with others unknown to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH), between 1 January 2016 and 1 January 2022.

One of the men was also charged with making and distributing an indecent photograph of a child.

The following appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court:

Marius Theodore Gustavson, 45, of Haringey, London, was charged with conspiring to commit GBH, five counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, one count of making an indecent photograph of a child, one count of distributing an indecent photograph of a child and possession of criminal property contrary to Section 329(1) of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

Ion Ciucur 28 of Gretna, Scotland was charged with conspiring to commit GBH.

Peter Wates, 65 of, Purley, Surrey was charged with conspiring to commit GBH.

They have been remanded to appear in custody at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 19 April.

Additionally, the following men appeared in custody at Newport Magistrates’ Court. They were charged with conspiring to commit GBH, they are;

David Carruthers 60 of Newport, Gwent;

Janus Atkin, 37 of Newport, Gwent;

[Ashley Williams, 31 of Newport, Gwent.

They have been bailed to appear at the Old Bailey on 19 April.

Three men were summonsed and also appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today, they are:

Damien Byrnes, 35 of Haringey, London, who was previously arrested on 24 February 2022, was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm;

Nathaniel Arnold, 47 of Kensington and Chelsea, London, who was previously arrested on 11 March 2022, was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and one count of theft;

Jacob Crimi-Appleby, 22 of Epsom, Surrey, who attended a Caution Plus 3 interview on 23 November 22, was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm.

They have been bailed to also appear at the Old Bailey on 19 April.

The charges relate to 13 victims. They are being safeguarded by specialist detectives.

The offence relates to the removal of penes/testicles/penile nerves/ castration/insertion of needle into genitalia/cutting of penis.

Anyone who has further information should contact police on 0208 785 8267 quoting Op Vicktor. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

We encourage anyone who has had similar experiences to seek medical advice from their local sexual health clinic or GP. You can also contact LGBT+ anti-abuse charity Galop on 0800 999 5428 for advice and support.

