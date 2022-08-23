A young girl was shot dead by a “unknown male,” and two others have bullet wounds.

Following a sad fatal shooting in Knotty Ash, Liverpool, police have initiated an urgent investigation.

At 10 p.m., police were called to a house on Kingsheath Avenue after claims that an unknown individual had fired a gun inside.

A nine-year-old girl was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital in severe condition. She sadly died afterwards.

During the commotion inside the residence, a guy was shot in the body and a lady was shot in the hand.

They were both taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Cops are currently going home to house, and CCTV and forensic investigations are underway. A cordon is also in place.

“This is a genuinely horrible occurrence in which a young and innocent girl was brutally shot and regrettably died,” said Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims.

Our thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends during this difficult time. “This crime is reprehensible, and our communities must come out and tell us who is guilty.” This cowardly individual does not deserve to be wandering the streets, and I would urge anyone with information to contact us and tell us what they know so that we can put the person responsible behind bars.” We are conducting a number of lines of investigation as soon as possible and would like dashcam, CCTV, or mobile phone footage from anyone who lives, works, or was in the Kingsheath Avenue area last night. “THIRD SHOOTING”

It is the third shooting of a young person in Liverpool in less than a week.

It comes just days after another woman was fatally shot just two miles away.

Ashley Dale, 28, is believed to have been slain after criminals broke down her door and blasted gunfire into her home.

Her younger brother Lewis Dunne was also slain in a mistaken identity shooting in 2015. He was only 16 at the time.

The two cases are assumed to be unconnected.

Meanwhile, a guy in his early twenties was killed in Toxteth on Wednesday after being shot.

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or call @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111, quoting log 1083 from August 22nd.